The Dallas Cowboys, often dubbed "America's Team," is not only the most valuable franchise in the National Football League but in the world, according to Forbes.



The team, owned by boisterous NFL owner Jerry Jones, is now worth a whopping $4.8 billion, up 14% from last year. The franchise rakes in profits of $350 million per year.



This year marks the 11th straight year that the Cowboy's are the NFL's most valued franchise. Five years ago, the Cowboys were the lone franchise worth $2 billion, and now all but five of the NFL's 32 teams are at least worth $2 billion, Forbes found.



The average NFL franchise is worth $2.5 billion, up 8% year-over-year.



