If you're a football team with $167 million to spend in a season, you'd best pick your big-ticket players wisely.

Even in a time of advanced statistics and myriad metrics, National Football League team owners still have no issue throwing more than $20 million at a player they deem the core of their franchise. That's 12% or more of your total salary spending going toward just one player.

Though the NFL guarantees very few of its contracts, those big ones are where things get complicated. There's a whole lot of guaranteed money involved for years at a stretch, there are various bonuses and escalators that can inflate that figure even further and there's the small matter of surrounding that person with enough talent to make sure that it all adds up to success.

The New England Patriots did this with quarterback Tom Brady for years, to the point that Brady started taking less money in his later years just so owner Bob Kraft could get him the best tools available. Conversely, the New Orleans Saints do this with quarterback Drew Brees and have gotten the man only one Super Bowl ring for his trouble. It's a very difficult formula to manage, especially when you've sunk the majority of your money not only into one player, but on one side of the ball.

As the 2017 NFL season creeps toward us, NFL owners remind us just how much of an investment they make in their star players, and how much of a gamble it is. Injuries can be covered by insurance, but only if a player is actually injured enough to go on the reserve list. Time and numerous hits can sap a player's abilities and diminish his value in declining years.

With each year that passes, each losing season in the books, each playoffs missed and each championship not won, value starts to diminish a bit. It's tough to watch, but there are also those players -- like Brady or Brees -- whose consistency even in the down years makes them inherently valuable as a team's solid core.

With help from the folks at Spotrac.com, we looked at the 10 NFL players who'll count most against their team's salary cap this year. They're household names because of what that salary pays for, but that isn't always a comfort when things start to go south.

More of What's Trending on TheStreet: