10. New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers (tie)

Stadium: Gillette Stadium and Bank of America

Sponsor: Procter & Gamble and Bank of America

Current deal terms: Undisclosed for Patriots, but Gillette's original deal worth $105 million over 15 years. Carolina's deal is 20 years for $140 million.

Signed: September 2010 for the Patriots, January 2004 for the Panthers.

Ends: 2031 for the Patriots, 2024 for the Panthers.

Gee, who got the better deal out of this one? Is it the company that put its name on a building that hosts a team with five championships in the last 15 years, or the one that had to weather a recession and watch as the team owner bilked the surrounding city for more money and couldn't promise to stay for more than a decade? Yeah, the folks at Gillette definitely get more for their $7 million a year.