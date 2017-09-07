Stadium naming rights deals can help pay for sports facilities, but almost never repay taxpayers for their share of the bill.

Though the origins of stadium naming rights deals are up for debate, chewing gum millionaire and former Chicago Cubs owner William Wrigley is credited with starting the trend by dubbing his stadium Wrigley Field. Packs of gum and Skittles still bear his name to this day. August Busch Jr. renamed Sportsmen's Park -- the home of the St. Louis Cardinals -- Busch Stadium in 1953, but only because baseball commissioner Ford Frick wouldn't allow "Budweiser Stadium."

Now, fans regularly have to put up with nonsense like the Guaranteed Rate Field, which only manages to further humiliate Chicago White Sox fans who already have to put up with smug Cubs fans and their newly won World Series title. Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Fenway Park in Boston and Madison Square Garden in New York are now exceptions to the naming-rights rule, but even Boston's hallowed baseball ground might be tied to an early 20th Century realty company (for all the good it does that company now).

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke pried his NFL franchise away from St. Louis over roughly $750 million in stadium tax dollars but is looking for a $600 million naming rights deal for his team's new Inglewood, Calif., stadium. Mark Davis, who owns the Oakland Raiders and just fleeced Nevada's Clark County for $750 million in hotel taxes for a new stadium in Las Vegas, could have a $360 million naming-right deal in place by the time he moves his team in 2020.

Within the last year, we've seen JP Morgan Chase throw nearly $400 million at the Golden State Warriors' future home in San Francisco, Mercedes-Benz slap its brand onto a second NFL facility and Golden 1 Credit Union shell out $120 million to put its name on an arena in Sacramento. It's been a naming-rights renaissance since the end of the recession, but do those rights have value for anyone beyond team owners?

Well, no. Otherwise the Houston Astros would still be playing in Enron Field, U.S. cyclists would still race in U.S. Postal Service gear as Lance Armstrong did and the Denver Broncos wouldn't still be looking for a company to take over the naming rights for Mile High Stadium that bankrupted sports retailer Sports Authority. However, because companies are run by humans driven by both ego and impulse, most companies won't even bother calculating the return on investment before making a terrible naming-rights deal.

In fact, many companies that make deals akin to Sports Authority's naming rights pact with the Broncos end up just like Sports Authority: Bankrupt. Eva Marikova Leeds of Moravian College reported earlier this year in a study published by The Journal of Sports Economics that such deals "do not have a lasting impact on the profitability of the firms that buy them."

In Oakland, for example, the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum has its traditional name back only after cycling through Network Associates Coliseum from 1997-2004, McAfee Coliseum from 2004-2008 then Overstock/O.co Coliseum from 2011 until the online retailer opted out of the final year of its contract. The Miami Dolphins have played in the same building since 1987, but have seen it go by Joe Robbie Stadium (1987-1995), Pro Player Stadium (1996-2005, even though Pro Player disintegrated in 2001), Dolphin/Dolphins Stadium (2005-2009), Land Shark Stadium (2009-2010), SunLife Stadium (2010-2016) and, now, Hard Rock Stadium. Since making their last Super Bowl appearance in 2000, the Tennessee Titans have played in Adelphia Coliseum, The Coliseum, LP Field and Nissan Stadium all without leaving their current address in Nashville.

Much like personal seat licenses that offer season-ticket buyers the privilege of paying for the right to pay for tickets, naming-rights deals can offset the public cost of a stadium if handled correctly. They can also simply line an owner's pocket and be of absolutely no benefit to fans or taxpayers if handled poorly. With that in mind, we take a look at the 10 most lucrative stadium naming rights deals in NFL history and see who made out and who got stuck with the tab.

