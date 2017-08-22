The NFL has ambitions of growing its annual revenue to $25 billion by 2025. To achieve that goal, international growth is paramount, and the NFL's new deal with Chinese social media company Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) will help.

Tencent has won a three-year contract to exclusively stream NFL games on mobile phones and desktops in China. Tencent is the parent company of WeChat, a social media app that has 960 million monthly active users.

Tencent now has streaming rights for the NFL's Thursday night, Sunday and Monday night games as well as the Super Bowl and other select games.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

