It seems to be smooth sailing ahead for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) .

Before the market open on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.71 a share on revenue of $2.2 billion, much higher than Wall Street's estimates for earnings of $1.06 a share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

Royal Caribbean also raised its 2017 full-year outlook, now expecting earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.45 a share, compared to its previous guidance of earnings of $7 to $7.20 a share, and said it was one of a few non-commodity sector firms to obtain a credit rating upgrade this year - a goal set by company CFO Jason Liberty three years ago.

Shares of Royal Caribbean rose 3.84% to $117.41 in afternoon trading.

"It feels pretty great," Liberty said in an interview with TheStreet on Tuesday. "It's rewarding to see all of these things come together at once."

On an earnings call with analysts this morning, Liberty said new bookings were up by double digits for the past three months, partially helped by declining consumer fear about traveling abroad, regarding terrorism and geopolitical concerns.

Royal Caribbean Cruises CFO Jason Liberty.

Liberty noted on the call, too, that Royal Caribbean saw a "strong trend in beverage."