"The animal has to be turned into a machine destined to transform the given feed in the shortest time and in the least amount of space into the maximum amount of milk," agronomist Josef von Schreibers wrote in 1847, a prediction quoted in the entry on Germany in The Oxford Companion to Cheese, which last month won a James Beard award for best reference and scholarship book published in 2016.

The industrialization of cheese-making began four years later with the opening of the first cheese factory in the U.S. in Rome, N.Y. By the 1870s, England imported more than a quarter of its cheese from the U.S., which had devastating effects on many English cheese producers. The trend accelerated after World War II. Between 1950 and 2000, the U.S. dairy cow population fell from 24 million to 9.2 million while total milk production rose from 127.2 billion pounds - about 5,300 pounds per cow per year - to 200 billion, about 17,400. (A gallon of milk weighs about 8.6 pounds.)

The change stemmed in part from a focus on breeding Holstein cows for higher production, which led to a significant loss in genetic diversity. According to the entry on the breed in the Oxford Companion, the vast majority of Holsteins in the U.S. are related to fewer than 20 animals, since the global trade in semen has made it possible for a single Holstein bull to produce 50,000 heifers.

The mechanization of cheese production is a central theme of the 850-page Oxford Companion, which was edited by Catherine Donnelly, a professor of nutrition and food sciences at the University of Vermont and the editor of Cheese and Microbes and contains 855 entries written by 325 authors from 35 countries. Organized alphabetically, the book is a definitive reference work on its subject, from animal husbandry to cheesemaking techniques to kinds of cheese and the mongers who sell them at shops around the world. It's an extraordinary and often engrossing chronicle, though one that only the most dedicated tyrophile should attempt to read from beginning to end.