Investing in the future of pizza just seemed like a more rewarding business idea than collecting spokesman checks from McDonald's (MCD) , says NBA star LeBron James.
"It was a great partnership with McDonald's, we did some great things on television, but I remember we went to the first ever Blaze Pizza in UC Irvine, we tasted the product, and it tasted phenomenal," explained James in a new episode of web series "Kneading Dough" that aired on Wednesday (see below). "The potential on what we could make [as Blaze Pizza franchisees] if we just put the time and effort into it exceeded what McDonald's guaranteed me over the next four years."
James pegged that at about $15 million over the next four years.
The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, who often looks to billionaire Warren Buffett for investing advice, added, "But more importantly for me, we actually get to build this [Blaze Pizza] -- forget the money, we can actually build something and then if it doesn't become successful, then I could only blame myself because I know the product is that damn good."
