This Massive Sports Franchise Just Went On Sale - And It's a Bargain

The internationally-beloved team went on sale following the firing of its manager.

If you're looking to buy a sports team but you don't have $7 billion lying around, you may be in luck.

In case you missed it, the Washington Commanders, an NFL team plagued with troubles, losses and controversies is reportedly up for sale -- and none other than Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in closing the deal.

And while it's very rare that multinationally recognized professional football, baseball or soccer teams come on the market, 2023 might just be the year of deal resurgences.

In addition to the Commanders, an English Premier League (EPL) club Everton has just been put on the market -- and its sticker price is actually pretty reasonable.

English Premier League Clubs Are Rarely For Sale

Following a string of losses, Everton Football Club has reportedly been put up for sale by owner Farhad Moshiri. Moshiri, an Iranian-English billionaire, is finished with the club following its dismal 3-6-11 record in the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The club currently is tied for 20th place, the bottom of the table, for this season.

"In recent months Moshiri has sought outside investment but he has finally put Everton on the market, and would consider a minority or majority sale. A number of potential buyers have expressed interest," The Guardian reported.

"Moshiri would like to recoup the money he has invested in the new stadium being built at Bramley-Moore Dock. It is understood that Deloitte has been instructed to handle the sale of the club, who are in the Premier League relegation zone."

Everton has grappled with a series of unfortunate events this week; the club sacked its manager Frank Lampard, who'd only coached 38 games in the Prem, on Monday.

Many Everton fans have been calling for the sale of the club for weeks, demonstrating their dismay with signage at games.

Everton Could Sell For Next to Nothing

Everton has spent nearly $700 million on talent and players over the past six years, getting just $400 returned on the investment. To make matters pricier, Moshiri is in the midst of building a state-of-the-art stadium in Merseyside for the club -- out of his own pocket. The new park is estimated to run him at least $500 million when all's said and done.

The Everton owner purportedly wants over $500 million for the club -- a song, considering fellow EPL club Chelsea sold for $5.4 billion in 2022. Chelsea was sold by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to American businessman Todd Boehly following the invasion of Ukraine.

The fact that Moshiri isn't even putting the word "billion" anywhere near Everton's sticker price is a statement unto itself. Everton boasts one of the biggest fan bases in the Premier League and shares cities with famed league champion Liverpool FC. Whoever purchases the club will be getting it at a steep bargain -- and taking on a lot of angry fans and messes to clean up.