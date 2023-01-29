Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction & betting preview: 2023 AFC Championship

We have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game on hand, as the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals have defeated the Chiefs three times since the start of the 2021-2022 season. . Outside of their postponed matchup with Buffalo, Cincinnati has won 10 consecutive games and 12 of its last 13 overall.

The Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Championship Game each of the past five years. With a win, they’ll advance to the Super Bowl and be another step closer to cementing their status as a legitimate dynasty.

Will Cincinnati make it back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, or will Kansas City spoil Joe Burrow’s run and reclaim its place at the top of the AFC?

Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction: High probability for plenty of points

These teams feature two of the best offenses in the NFL. You could argue they’re led by the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, too.

The Chiefs boast the league’s highest-scoring offense, averaging a whopping 29.2 points per game during the regular season. Cincinnati's modest defensive unit should be able to slow, but not shutdown, Kansas City’s high-octane offensive machine. The Bengals’ best hope for keeping points off the board will be to pressure Pat Mahomes, who likely will have limited mobility after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Divisional Round just one week ago.

Applying pressure might be easier said than done, regardless of the health of Mahomes’ ankle. The Bengals had only 30 total sacks as a team during the regular season, 2nd-worst in the AFC. Their task will only get tougher against a Chiefs offensive line that only allowed 26 sacks during the regular season, the fewest in the AFC and 3rd-lowest in the NFL.

Joe Burrow has proven that he can score on any defense, in any environment. During the regular season, Cincinnati had the third-highest scoring offense in the AFC, ranking behind only the Chiefs and Bills. Last week, they dominated the Bills at hostile Highmark Stadium, racking up 27 points and 412 yards of total offense.

Even if Mahomes is hobbled, he’s obviously healthy enough to still move the ball through the air. Kansas City’s offensive gameplan likely will be changed significantly to account for any limitations, but Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy are two of the best offensive minds in the game. A changed Chiefs gameplan still will be a great Chiefs gameplan.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Over 48 points (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s not an oversimplification to say that we’re going to see two elite offenses take on two beatable defenses. Plenty of points will be scored here. There’s a precedent for this, too.

All three of the recent Bengals-Chiefs matchups have cleared 51 total points. The Bengals scored 27+ points in all three games, while the Chiefs scored 24+ points in each.

There’s no reason to expect anything different in this year’s AFC Championship rematch.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds and latest lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the current odds for the AFC Championship game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Money line: Cincinnati Bengals (+105) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-125)

Point Spread: Cincinnati Bengals +1.5 (-110) vs. Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 (-110)

Game Total: Over 48 (-115) vs. Under 48 (-105)

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.