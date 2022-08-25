Vox Royalty Corp.: A Smart Investment During High Inflation

This story is a paid advertisement. TheStreet's editorial team and news staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The article was provided by Imperium Group Software.

Investments, while never easy to navigate, are made even trickier in times of high inflation. Investors have few options to look for when seeking investments that are positively correlated with inflation, but insulated from some of the input cost risks associated with inflation. One possibility is Vox Royalty Corp. (“Vox”) (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF), which is the type of company that was built to offer investors leveraged upside to rising commodity prices without being exposed to the operational risks or rising operating costs of mining companies.

Vox has recently acquired six additional mining royalties to its expanding global portfolio, including a producing royalty over the Wonmunna iron-ore mine in Western Australia and two platinum group metals royalties over the Limpopo project in South Africa.

Vox also announced record royalty receipts of US$3,165,030 in Q2 2022, an increase of 115% over Q1 2022, and a record quarterly gross profit of US$1,444,878. Below, Kyle Floyd, the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Vox, and Spencer Cole, Vox’s Chief Investment Officer, talk more about their inflation strategy and ongoing success in the mining royalty market.

“Inflation does make it tougher to know where and when to invest,” says Mr. Floyd. “Prices are rising, which affects all aspects of the market. At Vox, we chose to focus on mining royalties because investors can actually leverage exposure to rising commodity prices without being directly exposed to the operational risks or rising cost structures of mining companies.”

Spencer Cole, Vox’s CIO, explains that Vox’s portfolio includes over 50 mining royalties, which typically entitle Vox to a percentage of the revenue generated by a specific mine or mining project. “This is important”, he says, “because Vox gets exposure to rising commodity prices, new mineral discoveries, increases in mineable reserves, and increases in mineral production without being responsible for any of the capital or operating costs for the mine.”

In essence, Vox operates a scalable ‘capital light’ business, in one of the most capital-intensive industries. In times of inflation, the costs of running a mine typically rise, but Vox invests in royalty contracts, not the mine itself. Mr. Floyd says that this shields Vox from those increased operating costs. “The mining royalty market is often overlooked in the world of commodity-linked equities but can be the solution to inflation-linked investment worries. Over the last twenty years, major royalty companies have typically performed better than equity market indices, mining companies, physical metals, and the S&P 500. This is why we created Vox: to be the ‘go-to company’ for investors in times of high inflation.”

Vox continues to expand despite the inflationary economy and in May 2022 acquired the Wonmunna producing iron ore royalty in Western Australia. The royalty currently entitles Vox to 1.5% of revenue from the producing mine, operated by the ASX-listed, AUD $11 billion mining company, Mineral Resources Ltd. Vox gets the benefit of any cash flow generated from the production of iron ore at Wonmunna without being directly exposed to any of the operating costs. Vox will also benefit from expected increases in production, future new discoveries, and any increases in iron ore prices.

Following its April 2022 acquisition of the Limpopo platinum-group metals royalties, Vox now holds one of the largest royalty company exposures (by resource size) to green technology critical metals, including rhodium, copper, and nickel, that will be needed for the next generation of energy markets, such as hydrogen fuel cells.

“The intensity of platinum and palladium in hydrogen fuel cells is significantly more than in current internal combustion engines. With much of the production of platinum and palladium coming from Russia, these critical metals have the potential to see a positive upward cycle, which would make this Limpopo royalty even more valuable,” says Mr. Floyd. “Investors in Vox have exposure to one of the largest platinum, palladium, and gold deposits in the world without being exposed to any of the costs to bring the mine back into production. This exposure to critical metals without any direct operating or capital cost exposure is one of the key benefits of owning a royalty company such as Vox.”

Looking forward, Vox has many expected milestones on the horizon in the second half of 2022 from multiple operations in Western Australia, including i) expanded production from the Janet Ivy gold mine in Australia, ii) first ore production from the Otto Bore gold mine in Australia, iii) potential toll-treatment of its Bulong gold royalty, and iv) additional significant operator development updates from Vox’s 40+ operating partners.

Mr. Cole explains, “We have made well-timed royalty investments over the past few years. Accordingly, Vox is expected to more than double its fiscal year 2021 revenue to CAD $10,000,000 – CAD $12,000,000 in 2022, and independent market analysts expect further revenue growth in 2023 and beyond. The combination of rising commodity prices driven by inflation and existing royalty investments commencing first production over coming quarters has put Vox in a very strong position.” “For investors,” he concludes, “now is the ideal time to have a look at Vox.”

About Vox Royalty

Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team, and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest risk-adjusted returns in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

For more information, please visit www.voxroyalty.com or contact: Kyle Floyd, IR@VoxRoyalty.com