The Meatery and Wagyu: This Isn’t Your Average Beef

This story is a paid advertisement.

For years, the rich, buttery flavor of Wagyu beef could only be dreamed of by most steak enthusiasts. Served in upscale restaurants, this delicacy from Japan was prized by meat lovers for its intense intramuscular marbling and distinct taste. Like anything that outdoes its competition, Japanese A5 Wagyu steak came at a cost too high for the average beef eater. With a little innovation, hard work, and persistence, however, Nicholas Fiorentino, CEO, and Founder of The Meatery changed the Wagyu beef scene, securely delivering Wagyu straight to consumers’ households and helping them avoid overpaying at an expensive restaurant.

“I founded The Meatery in 2020 during the lockdown to help people who could no longer eat American Wagyu and other premium meats in restaurants,” Nicholas explains. “As I listened to people talk about how much they were missing the restaurant experience and Wagyu beef, I decided to step up and create The Meatery to be an online supplier of Wagyu. It really resonated with the community, and The Meatery has taken off from there. Given a lot of customers didn’t have the equipment needed at home to cook steaks, our Wagyu burgers also became incredibly popular.”

Nicholas says that one of his first jobs was to help people understand what, exactly, Wagyu is and why it is so different from other types of meat. Wagyu, he continues, can literally be translated into “Japanese cow,” with only four types of cattle being classified as such.

“Wagyu is prized amongst meat lovers due to the melt-in-your-mouth tenderness and deep intramuscular marbling,” Nick explains. “Furthermore, the lipid profile of Wagyu beef is far more healthy than that of regular steak. Wagyu beef actually has the lowest bad cholesterol content of all meats (including chicken and fish).”

But, how does Wagyu beef become so marbled? “It’s a combination of a very precise diet and a humane lifestyle that prevents the cattle from becoming stressed,” he answers. “That, combined with a cold climate and Wagyu’s inherent disposition to create fat intramuscularly produces the velvety-white marbling that everyone loves so much.”

The Meatery quickly became one of the most recognized Wagyu providers in the United States, with word spreading about the California company that was able to supply its customers with such premium meat. The company has become so popular that it opened its second retail storefront in San Diego in May 2022 and plans to establish more in 2023.

“Being the Founder of a company that has grown quickly has taught me a lot about entrepreneurship and the importance of customer loyalty,” he believes. “As you might expect, expanding from the Internet to brick-and-mortar storefronts has been very expensive, and the repeat business we see each month has been incredibly helpful with offsetting the operating costs. I credit my father for teaching me the value of earning - and keeping - your customers’ trust. We really try to set ourselves apart with a customer-first mindset.”

Because of the scarcity of Wagyu beef and the growing demand, it was also important for him to form great relationships with suppliers. Because of these relationships, The Meatery is always stocked with over 80 types of Wagyu from all over the world.

The Meatery also just launched a new website. “Our goal was to provide a very interactive experience. Customers are able to video chat into our shops and pick the exact items they’ll receive. I am a big believer that the metaverse is coming, and while I don’t think there will be a VR Butcher Shop anytime soon, this is our first step towards providing a more in-store experience online.”

The Meatery was recently given the high honor of being accepted into the Kobe Beef Association, one of only a few providers in the United States that are authorized to sell genuine Kobe Beef.

The Meatery has surely accomplished a lot in two short years of existence. We see a bright future for this young company.

The Meatery was founded in 2020 by marketing executive Nicholas Fiorentino. It has quickly become one of the top suppliers of Wagyu steak, Wagyu beef, Wagyu burgers, and American Wagyu.

For more information, please see www.themeatery.com.