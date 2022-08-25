Boxabl Redefines Sustainability With the Casita, the Little House that Unpacks in an Hour

This story is a paid advertisement. TheStreet's editorial team and news staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The article was provided by Imperium Group Software.

It’s safe to say that for a company to get the attention of Elon Musk, its idea must be visionary and its leadership bold. It explains, then, the 110,000-strong waitlist that Boxabl, founded by Galiano Tiramani and Paolo Tiramani, is enjoying for its Casita, a $50,000 house that unpacks in an hour: when word got out that Musk had bought one of Boxabl’s three prototypes, orders, already strong, went through the roof. Now, as Boxabl goes public and offers its shares to investors, interest is increasing in the company which may redefine not only the tiny home space but the housing industry itself.

The Boxabl story is one of practicality and ingenuity. Back in 2017, Galiano and Paolo could see that the current way of building homes - out in the hot sun or rain with hammers and sweat equity - wasn’t sustainable in the long term.

“Homes were simply too expensive for far too many people to afford,” says Galiano. “Yes, we were all used to that production model, but it resulted in houses that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Paolo and I foresaw a different way: we could produce homes in factories, which would dramatically lower both their labor and overhead costs.”

For inspiration, the two men looked at the automobile industry, whose factories regularly turn out new cars by the minute. With the construction of vehicles choreographed with the utmost precision, Paolo and Galiano could see the potential for an assembly line of houses. The building system would work like Legos: different configurations are able to stack and connect at the preference of the homeowner.

“The biggest question we asked ourselves was ‘why not?’” Paolo says. “Why couldn’t it be done? When it came down to it, it was 100% possible, and we jumped right into building the capability to produce a finished home at the rate of one every minute.”

The Casita is Boxabl's first product, a studio apartment configuration complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and appliances. Its design was crucial. Boxabl’s Founders knew that they would need to show that the Casita was of high quality, sustainable, and made to last for generations, so they obsessed over every detail.

“Weather was a huge factor for us,” Galiano reveals. “A lot of work went into making sure that the Casita would be capable of withstanding the elements. We chose to use steel, concrete, and EPS foam, none of which biodegrade. The structurally laminated panels that we put into the walls, floor, and roof make them stronger than the average building.”

The Casita, Paolo continues, is rated for hurricane-speed winds and is less likely to be damaged by floods or mold. “It is also snow-load rated and was engineered with fire resistance in mind.”

With the innovation of the Casita, Boxabl stands on the verge of disrupting a $13T global construction industry. The company has been raising money at a $3B valuation, with Galiano Tiramani’s net worth over $500M and Paolo Tiramani’s over $1B. With the Casita, the two men aim to bring affordability to a bloated home industry as well as help victims of natural disasters restart their lives in the aftermath.

“How many times have we seen people be displaced by floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, and tornadoes?” Paolo asks. “There is always the need for a rapid response in these emergencies so that people can have safe shelter again. The Casita, which can be unpacked in only an hour and can come fully stocked, will be the perfect solution for these situations.”

As orders grow for the Casita, whose waitlist is well over a year, both Paolo and Galiano are enthusiastic about the future of Boxabl.

“We are at a crucial point where we must rethink how we shelter ourselves,” Galiano states. “Housing costs are ridiculously high, and stepping outside of the traditional ways of production is key to solving this. Boxabl, with its commitment to affordability, comfort, and ease, is the answer.”

About Boxabl:

Boxabl, a building construction technology startup, is the creator of the Casita, a tiny home that can be unpacked in only an hour. Resistant to bugs, water, mold, fire, and wind, it is redefining the future of sustainable living. For more information on Boxabl and the Casita, please see www.boxabl.com. To invest or read the offering circular, please visit https://invest.boxabl.com/.

About Paolo Tiramani:

Paolo Tiramani is an American industrial designer and billionaire. He has provocative thoughts on technology and the future. Currently, Paolo is CEO and majority shareholder of Boxabl, the technology startup creating a comprehensive building system for the $13 trillion global construction industry. His work is manifold; he holds 155 patent filings, covering a diverse mix of inventions and intellectual property, including hardware, housewares, juvenile, sporting goods, medical, personal care, construction, and automotive.

About Galiano Tiramani:

Galiano Tiramani is a multimillionaire entrepreneur who has founded many successful startups: two of his notable exits were a cryptocurrency exchange/ATM network founded in 2012 and a large marijuana farming, hash oil production, wholesale distribution, and trap house facility, which was sold in 2019. Boxabl will be the 3rd startup to use its ability to get projects operational and generate revenue quickly.