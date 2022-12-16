Elon Musk Draws Fire From AOC After Journalists' Twitter Ban

The billionaire says the restriction was instated because the reporters published identifying information about an individual, a behavior called "doxing."

Late Thursday, Twitter owner Elon Musk suspended several journalists' Twitter accounts.

The affected accounts include those of CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac, the Washington Post's Drew Harwell and journalist Aaron Rupar.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (often referred to as AOC) took to social media to voice her opinion on the matter.

"You’re a public figure. An extremely controversial and powerful one. I get feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power plus erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you," she tweeted. "Take a beat and lay off the proto-fascism. Maybe try putting down your phone."

The move by Twitter seemed by many to be in conflict with Musk's claim that one of the reasons he purchased Twitter was because he is a free speech advocate.

Musk cited "doxing," or the sharing of one's personal information, as the reason for the suspensions.

Musk had suspended the account of @elonjet on Wednesday, which was posting public information on the location of his private jet.

There is no indication as of this writing that the suspended journalists had specifically posted information on Musk's or his jet's whereabouts. Rupar, in a post on Substack, said he had posted a tweet that linked to the Facebook page for the account tracking the jet.

"Perhaps that did it," Rupar wrote. "But I still don't know what policy that could've possibly violated."