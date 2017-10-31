With the Fall Classic well underway between the National League's Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League's Houston Astros, Major League Baseball is front and center in the world of sports.

This year's World Series pits the 2nd most valuable team in baseball against the 13th most valuable squad. What's more, the Championship League Series for the pennant in the American and the National Leagues consisted of three of the top 10 most valuable teams in MLB.

With that backdrop, TheStreet has compiled a list of 2017's most valuable franchises in the MLB, according to data from Forbes.

Long-time New York Yankees trainer stops on by.