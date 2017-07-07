People born when Major League Baseball's All-Star Game hit peak popularity are now firmly middle aged.

If those folks were Major League Baseball players, they'd either be retired or they'd be joining Carlos Beltran, Bartolo Colon and Ichiro Suzuki in baseball's old-age home.

Roughly 40 years ago, All-Star Game viewership peaked at more than 36 million viewers. Just last year, however, that All-Star audience dropped to 8.7 million on Fox. That's still a bigger crowd than the 7.4 million the National Football League drew for its Pro Bowl on ESPN earlier this year, but it isn't all that far ahead of the 7.8 million viewers the National Basketball Association managed for its All-Star game on TNT in February. At this point, it goes without saying that any of those three All-Star games blew out the 2.3 million audience for the National Hockey League All-Star game in January.

Sure, that 8.7 million is a bigger audience than television gets for just about anything in the dead of summer, but it may not be enough fans and networks keep shelling out for Major League Baseball games. In 2012, ESPN agreed pay MLB $700 million a year for eight years for both broadcast and digital rights to game broadcasts and for the right to broadcast one wild card game each year. That same year, Turner agreed to pay $300 million each season through 2021 in exchange for better playoff access. Fox, however, entered an eight-year deal that pays Major League Baseball $500 million per year for rights to regular season games, playoff games, the World Series and, perhaps most importantly, the All-Star Game.

According to Kantar Media, the $625,000 average price that Fox can charge All-Star Game advertisers for 30-seconds of time is more than it fetches for that same time during the World Series ($500,000) or what ABC can charge for the NBA Finals ($563,000). However, now that the All-Star Game no longer determines home-field advantage for the World Series -- as it had since 2003, after fans had to endure a 7-7 tie in a meaningless game a year earlier -- there are a whole lot of questions about its value to broadcasters.

ESPN doesn't broadcast the All-Star Game, but the network's increasing burden of live-sports broadcast rights fees combined with a number of highly visible layoffs this year could have ESPN reconsidering the terms of its baseball deal once it ends in 2012. A recent study from the Sports Business Journal and marketing firm Magna Global found that the average Major League Baseball television viewer is 57 years old. That's not only up from 53 a decade ago, but it's far older than the average age of the NBA's audience (42). Only golf (64) and men's tennis (61) have an older viewership.

The new generation of viewers just isn't coming, either. Only 7% of MLB viewership is younger than 18. That's compared to 11% for the NBA, 13% for international soccer, 15% for Major League Soccer and 17% for Mexican soccer league Liga MX. Even the NHL (8%) and women's NBA (9%) have a higher percentage of young people watching. Only figure skating, tennis, golf, horse racing and NASCAR fare worse among young viewers.

So what was baseball's All-Star Game like before people stopped caring and shifted their attention to the Internet, cable and satellite television and various other pursuits? Well, we set the time machine to the late '70s and early '80s and found the most-watched All-Star Games in Major League Baseball history. The good news is that some of the elements of the game that people loved still exist. The bad news? People born during the most recent game on this list turn 30 next year: