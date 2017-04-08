The commercial space race is heating up.



Jeff Bezos announced that he's selling $1 billion in Amazon ( AMZN) stock annually to finance his Blue Origin rocket company. And he's far from the only CEO with a commercial space travel company who wants to take you on a trans-orbital vacation. Let's face it, your nerd dreams of making space your ultimate luxury vacation frontier will probably happen in your lifetime. It's just a matter of affording it.

Let's take a look at seven companies competing for a slice of space exploration. Larger engineering companies like Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA) are also throwing their hat into the ring, and it'll be interesting to see which company ultimately benefits the most from interplanetary traveling.