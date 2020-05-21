If you’re looking for a place to retire, you’ve probably already combed through a lot of best places to retire lists on the internet. Many people are looking for somewhere more affordable on a fixed income, and narrowing it down to states that are tax friendly, or have mild weather. You may even be toying with the idea of retiring abroad.

But some places have an X-factor that can’t always be part of a dataset of tax numbers, real estate prices and demographics. Whether you’re seeking culture, outdoor recreation, a sunny beach, a "second act," a sense of community or other preferences unique to yourself, there’s an endless list of American towns that are great for retirees. Few understand this as well as John Brady of Topretirements.com, who spends his days culling through feedback from readers offering the charms and benefits of their communities across the country.

Brady says if you are looking for a retirement town that is not among those you’ve seen over and over on many lists, here are 10 interesting places to retire that you (probably) never heard of. We added 20 more of some of the small towns and cities from TopRetirements.com, including several that sit on the water. So keep looking, and perhaps you’ll find a place where your retired heart can call home.