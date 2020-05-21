Great Places to Retire You've Never Heard of

Some places have an X-factor that can’t always be part of a dataset of tax numbers, real estate prices and demographics.
If you’re looking for a place to retire, you’ve probably already combed through a lot of best places to retire lists on the internet. Many people are looking for somewhere more affordable on a fixed income, and narrowing it down to states that are tax friendly, or have mild weather. You may even be toying with the idea of retiring abroad.

But some places have an X-factor that can’t always be part of a dataset of tax numbers, real estate prices and demographics. Whether you’re seeking culture, outdoor recreation, a sunny beach, a "second act," a sense of community or other preferences unique to yourself, there’s an endless list of American towns that are great for retirees. Few understand this as well as John Brady of Topretirements.com, who spends his days culling through feedback from readers offering the charms and benefits of their communities across the country.

Brady says if you are looking for a retirement town that is not among those  you’ve seen over and over on many lists, here are 10 interesting places to retire that you (probably) never heard of. We added 20 more of some of the small towns and cities from TopRetirements.com, including several that sit on the water. So keep looking, and perhaps you’ll find a place where your retired heart can call home.

florida, beach, town, real estate, sea level

Jensen Beach, Fla.

This very casual, quaint town on the Atlantic coast has a cool little downtown and an array of affordable housing choices, many of them in well-situated RV and mobile home parks. The population is around 12,000. Nearby Port St. Lucie offers a hospital, and airports in Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. In early 2020 Zillow reported the home value index to be $253,229. Across the Intracoastal in Jensen Beach Park, real estate gets more expensive.

