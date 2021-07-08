TheStreet home
RETIREMENT
TheStreet home
401KESTATE PLANNING
SOCIAL SECURITY
Search
Industrials and Infrastructure Stocks to Watch for a Reopening Economy
Industrials and Infrastructure Stocks to Watch for a Reopening Economy
Publish date:

Reasons to Consider Tax-Free Bonds

Robert Powell says investors should look at tax-free bonds, as rates are rising and demand is exceeding supply.
Author:

Tax-exempt bond funds continue to attract new money and with good reason.

Many high-income investors, including retirees, are concerned about the prospects of higher tax rates.

And with demand exceeding supply, rates are rising. The yield on AAA-rated municipal bonds is now 1%, according to FMSbonds.com.

With interest rates at low levels, it’s hard to be excited about bonds, said Daniel Kern, the chief investment officer at TFC Financial Management.

“However, municipal bonds are one of the ‘better houses’ in a bad neighborhood,” he said.

   >> Plus, from Robert Powell's Retirement Daily on TheStreet: How to Generate Income In Retirement During A Period of Historically Low Interest Rates

TST Recommends

Others seem to agree. Year-to-date through June 18, tax-exempt paper registered a positive return over 1%, while other fixed income sectors incurred losses, according to a recent UBS  (UBS) - Get Report report. And UBS expects that trend to continue. “We believe the asset class is still well-positioned to outperform most other types of fixed-income securities through the end of the year,” the authors of the UBS report wrote.

In addition to the likelihood of an increase in tax rates bolstering demand, Kern noted that municipal finances are improving. Government support, rising home prices, improving employment and rising stock market values provide a backdrop in which ratings upgrades far exceed downgrades.

“Unfortunately, municipal spreads have meaningfully tightened compared to the wide spreads of a year ago,” said Kern, “I’d advise that investors remain cautious; reaching for yield is a natural inclination for investors with rates this low.”

Kern said there is not a lot of value in short-term bonds today but he does recommend keeping a significant portion of the muni allocation in shorter-term bonds and in cash, which provides the opportunity to lengthen maturities if rates rise during the second half of the year or in early 2022.

In addition, Kern noted that there are opportunities to enhance yields by investing in lower quality debt — either the lower tiers of the investment-grade universe or in non-investment grade municipal bonds. “Selectivity in this segment of the bond market is critical, so I recommend investing with an actively-managed fund rather than an index fund or ETF,” he said.

For those looking for a starting point for their research, Morningstar  (MORN) - Get Report recently published a list of municipal-bond funds and exchange-traded funds that earned the rating company’s highest rating—a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold.

Tesla's Shanghai-made Model Y Gets Rousing Reception As Chinese Buyers Rush To Place Orders For Competitively Priced SUV
MARKETS

Tesla, Newegg, Google, Growth Concerns - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble, Bond Yields Slide As Growth Angst Crushes Reflation Trade

Fintech Companies Won’t Displace Large Banks, Says Moody’s
INVESTING

Crypto Fintech Circle Unveils $4.5 Billion NYSE SPAC Listing Via Concord

tesla model 3 perf SHUTTERSTOCK
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Is a Good Buy

seniors adviser agent retirees sh
RETIREMENT

How to Keep Your Money Safe in the Future

Reddit Meme Stock Lead
INVESTING

Newegg Leads Meme Stock Decline as Momentum Cracks

grad hired glad zoom job happy sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Jobs for College Grads and Where to Find Them

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Debuts Lower-Priced Model Y in China as Sales Slip