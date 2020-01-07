How Much You Need to Save for a Decent Retirement in Each State

Some states are friendlier on the wallet than others when it comes to retirement.
A good retirement means different things to different people — some want to be close to their family, some don’t want to spend their winters hip-deep in snow. Retirees who travel frequently want to be near a good airport, some want to be close to a good hospital, others might want to live in a walkable town.

But the bottom line is, of course, the bottom line: you can compromise on those things, but it's harder to make concessions with necessary expenses —the cost of living in the state where you retire is going to have a big impact on how much discretionary income you’ll have to enjoy yourself and be comfortable.

The average yearly expenses for someone over the age of 65 in the U.S. is $51,624, according to How Much, a cost information website, which looked at the average annual expenses in each state plus life expectancy and average retirement age to determine how much you need to retire comfortably in every state.

Taking into account life expectancy as well as yearly expenses, the average savings required for retirement in the U.S. is $904,452. States in the Northeast and the West require the highest savings for retirement, at over $1 million, while states in the South and the Midwest require the lowest savings.

To find out the yearly figure needed for retirement in each state, How Much used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey's annual expenses for the age group over 65, and added 20% to allow for a comfortable retirement.

These calculations do not include Social Security benefits. The maximum monthly Social Security benefit that an individual can receive per month in 2020 is $3,790 for someone who files at age 70. For someone at full retirement age the maximum amount is $3,011, and for someone age 62 the maximum amount is $2,265. A person filing for Social Security at full retirement age could receive as much as $36,132 a year.

For all 50 states and D.C., here’s how much you need for a decent retirement, from cheapest to most expensive:

Biloxi, Miss.

1. Mississippi

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $618,000

Average retirement age: 63

Chattanooga, Tenn.

2. Tennessee

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $661,000

Average retirement age: 64

Mobile, Ala.

3. Alabama

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $713,000

Average retirement age: 62

Tulsa, Ok.

4. Oklahoma

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $724,000

Average retirement age: 62

Hot Springs, Ark.

5. Arkansas

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $728,000

Average retirement age: 62

Frankfort. Ky.

6. Kentucky

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $738,000

Average retirement age: 62

Dodge City, Kan.

7. Kansas

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $733,000

Average retirement age: 65

Rapid City, S.D.

8. South Dakota

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $738,000

Average retirement age: 66

Austin, Texas

9. Texas

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $765,000

Average retirement age: 65

St. Charles, Mo.

10. Missouri

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $771,000

Average retirement age: 63

Baton Rouge, La.

11. Louisiana

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $777,000

Average retirement age: 62

Lancaster, Ohio

12. Ohio

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $777,000

Average retirement age: 63

Beaufort, S.C.

13. South Carolina

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $784,000

Average retirement age: 63

Bloomington, Ind.

14. Indiana

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $785,000

Average retirement age: 63

15 west virginia sh

15. West Virginia

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $787,000

Average retirement age: 61

Savannah, Ga.

16. Georgia

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $797,000

Average retirement age: 63

Omaha, Neb.

17. Nebraska

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $806,000

Average retirement age: 65

Iowa City, Iowa

18. Iowa

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $821,000

Average retirement age: 65

Laramie, Wy.

19. Wyoming

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $824,000

Average retirement age: 64

20 North Dakota sh

20. North Dakota

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $824,000

Average retirement age: 65

Great Falls, Mont.

21. Montana

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $839,000

Average retirement age: 64

22 pennsylvania James Kirkikis : Shutterstock

22. Pennsylvania

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $857,000

Average retirement age: 64

Traverse City, Mich.

23. Michigan

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $865,000

Average retirement age: 62

Blue Ridge Parkway, N.C.

24. North Carolina

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $865,000

Average retirement age: 63

Boise, Idaho

25. Idaho

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $872,000

Average retirement age: 64

Provo, Utah

26. Utah

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $873,000

Average retirement age: 65

Santa Fe, N.M.

27. New Mexico

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $883,000

Average retirement age: 62

Springfield, Ill.

28. Illinois

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $883,000

Average retirement age: 64

Alexandria, Va.

29. Virginia

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $885,000

Average retirement age: 65

30 Wisconsin sh

30. Wisconsin

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $925,000

Average retirement age: 64

Key West, Fla.

31. Florida

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $927,000

Average retirement age: 64

32 new hampshire sh

32. New Hampshire

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $947,000

Average retirement age: 65

33 Minnesota sh

33. Minnesota

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $991,000

Average retirement age: 65

Colorado Springs, Colo.

34. Colorado

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $977,000

Average retirement age: 65

Genoa, Nev.

35. Nevada- 36. Arizona- 37. Delaware (tie)

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1 million

Average retirement age: 63

Newport, R.I.

38. Rhode Island

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1 million

Average retirement age: 65

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Washington, D.C.

39. District of Columbia

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1 million

Average retirement age: 67

40 Maine sh

40. Maine

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.1 million

Average retirement age: 63

Spokane, Wash.

41. Washington

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.1 million

Average retirement age: 64

Annapolis, Md.

42. Maryland -  43. Vermont (tie)

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.1 million

Average retirement age: 65

New Haven, Conn.

44. Connecticut

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.2 million

Average retirement age: 65

Cape May, N.J.

45. New Jersey

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.2 million

Average retirement age: 65

Cape Cod, Mass.

46. Massachusetts

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.2 million

Average retirement age: 66

47 oregon sh

47. Oregon

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.33 million

Average retirement age: 63

Haines, Ak.

48. Alaska

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.34 million

Average retirement age: 61

Ithaca, N.Y.

49. New York

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.4 million

Average retirement age: 64

Santa Barbara, Calif.

50. California

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.5 million

Average retirement age: 64

Honolulu

51. Hawaii

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.85 million

Average retirement age: 66 

You can see the methodology for this report and an infographic at HowMuch.net.