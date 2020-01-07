How Much You Need to Save for a Decent Retirement in Each State

A good retirement means different things to different people — some want to be close to their family, some don’t want to spend their winters hip-deep in snow. Retirees who travel frequently want to be near a good airport, some want to be close to a good hospital, others might want to live in a walkable town.

But the bottom line is, of course, the bottom line: you can compromise on those things, but it's harder to make concessions with necessary expenses —the cost of living in the state where you retire is going to have a big impact on how much discretionary income you’ll have to enjoy yourself and be comfortable.

The average yearly expenses for someone over the age of 65 in the U.S. is $51,624, according to How Much, a cost information website, which looked at the average annual expenses in each state plus life expectancy and average retirement age to determine how much you need to retire comfortably in every state.

Taking into account life expectancy as well as yearly expenses, the average savings required for retirement in the U.S. is $904,452. States in the Northeast and the West require the highest savings for retirement, at over $1 million, while states in the South and the Midwest require the lowest savings.

To find out the yearly figure needed for retirement in each state, How Much used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey's annual expenses for the age group over 65, and added 20% to allow for a comfortable retirement.

These calculations do not include Social Security benefits. The maximum monthly Social Security benefit that an individual can receive per month in 2020 is $3,790 for someone who files at age 70. For someone at full retirement age the maximum amount is $3,011, and for someone age 62 the maximum amount is $2,265. A person filing for Social Security at full retirement age could receive as much as $36,132 a year.

For all 50 states and D.C., here’s how much you need for a decent retirement, from cheapest to most expensive:

Biloxi, Miss. Shutterstock

1. Mississippi

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $618,000

Average retirement age: 63

Chattanooga, Tenn. Shutterstock

2. Tennessee

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $661,000

Average retirement age: 64

Mobile, Ala. Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock

3. Alabama

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $713,000

Average retirement age: 62

Tulsa, Ok. Shutterstock

4. Oklahoma

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $724,000

Average retirement age: 62

Hot Springs, Ark. Shutterstock

5. Arkansas

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $728,000

Average retirement age: 62

Frankfort. Ky. Shutterstock

6. Kentucky

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $738,000

Average retirement age: 62

Dodge City, Kan. Eduardo Medrano / Shutterstock

7. Kansas

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $733,000

Average retirement age: 65

Rapid City, S.D. Shutterstock

8. South Dakota

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $738,000

Average retirement age: 66

Austin, Texas PhilipR / Shutterstock

9. Texas

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $765,000

Average retirement age: 65

St. Charles, Mo. Shutterstock

10. Missouri

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $771,000

Average retirement age: 63

Baton Rouge, La. Shutterstock

11. Louisiana

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $777,000

Average retirement age: 62

Lancaster, Ohio JNix / Shutterstock

12. Ohio

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $777,000

Average retirement age: 63

Beaufort, S.C. John Wollwerth / Shutterstock

13. South Carolina

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $784,000

Average retirement age: 63

Bloomington, Ind. Shutterstock

14. Indiana

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $785,000

Average retirement age: 63

Shutterstock

15. West Virginia

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $787,000

Average retirement age: 61

Savannah, Ga. Shutterstock

16. Georgia

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $797,000

Average retirement age: 63

Omaha, Neb. Mark W Lucey / Shutterstock

17. Nebraska

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $806,000

Average retirement age: 65

Iowa City, Iowa Shutterstock

18. Iowa

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $821,000

Average retirement age: 65

Laramie, Wy. Shutterstock

19. Wyoming

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $824,000

Average retirement age: 64

Shutterstock

20. North Dakota

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $824,000

Average retirement age: 65

Great Falls, Mont. Shutterstock

21. Montana

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $839,000

Average retirement age: 64

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock

22. Pennsylvania

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $857,000

Average retirement age: 64

Traverse City, Mich. Shutterstock

23. Michigan

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $865,000

Average retirement age: 62

Blue Ridge Parkway, N.C. Shutterstock

24. North Carolina

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $865,000

Average retirement age: 63

Boise, Idaho Shutterstock

25. Idaho

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $872,000

Average retirement age: 64

Provo, Utah Bob Pool / Shutterstock

26. Utah

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $873,000

Average retirement age: 65

Santa Fe, N.M. Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock

27. New Mexico

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $883,000

Average retirement age: 62

Springfield, Ill. Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock

28. Illinois

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $883,000

Average retirement age: 64

Alexandria, Va. Shutterstock

29. Virginia

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $885,000

Average retirement age: 65

Shutterstock

30. Wisconsin

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $925,000

Average retirement age: 64

Key West, Fla. Philip Lange / Shutterstock

31. Florida

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $927,000

Average retirement age: 64

Shutterstock

32. New Hampshire

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $947,000

Average retirement age: 65

Shutterstock

33. Minnesota

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $991,000

Average retirement age: 65

Colorado Springs, Colo. Shutterstock

34. Colorado

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $977,000

Average retirement age: 65

Genoa, Nev. Shutterstock

35. Nevada- 36. Arizona- 37. Delaware (tie)

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1 million

Average retirement age: 63

Newport, R.I. Shutterstock

38. Rhode Island

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1 million

Average retirement age: 65

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Washington, D.C. Tinnaporn Sathapornnanont / Shutterstock

39. District of Columbia

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1 million

Average retirement age: 67

Shutterstock

40. Maine

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.1 million

Average retirement age: 63

Spokane, Wash. Shutterstock

41. Washington

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.1 million

Average retirement age: 64

Annapolis, Md. Shutterstock

42. Maryland - 43. Vermont (tie)

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.1 million

Average retirement age: 65

New Haven, Conn. Shutterstock

44. Connecticut

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.2 million

Average retirement age: 65

Cape May, N.J. Meagan Marchant / Shutterstock

45. New Jersey

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.2 million

Average retirement age: 65

Cape Cod, Mass. Shutterstock

46. Massachusetts

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.2 million

Average retirement age: 66

Shutterstock

47. Oregon

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.33 million

Average retirement age: 63

Haines, Ak. Shutterstock

48. Alaska

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.34 million

Average retirement age: 61

Ithaca, N.Y. Shutterstock

49. New York

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.4 million

Average retirement age: 64

Santa Barbara, Calif. Shutterstock

50. California

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.5 million

Average retirement age: 64

Honolulu Shutterstock

51. Hawaii

Amount needed to retire comfortably: $1.85 million

Average retirement age: 66

You can see the methodology for this report and an infographic at HowMuch.net.