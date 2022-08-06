How Long Will $500,000 in Retirement Savings Last in Your State?
Saving for retirement isn’t easy, and it’s tough to know how much you’ll need. The average American has a net worth of $79,952, according to a 2021 report by Credit Suisse.
Advisers often recommend that by age 65 you should have between eight times and 11 times your desired income in retirement savings. So, if you make $50,000 a year, you’ll need around $500,000. If that seems like a daunting task, you’re not alone. Some 75% of Americans fear they can not save enough money to retire.
What about Social Security? Will it be enough? Can you rely on it even being there when you retire? To add to the challenge, the money you withdraw from your retirement accounts is taxed, depending on the type of account. Inflation, too, can affect your retirement plans.
Is $500,000 enough? It depends on how much you spend, and that depends a lot on where you live. This list looks at how long a half million in savings will last in every state.
To determine how long $500,000 will last in each state, personal finance site GOBankingRates used Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, then factored in each state’s cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Then they divided $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. They also factored in the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state using MERIC cost of living indexes.
The figures may seem depressing: $500,000 is a lot of money to most Americans and six or seven years isn’t very long to make it last. Financial planners often advise that you plan to live into your 90s—that’s easily 30 years if you retire at 65. That’s why they often recommend you invest the money, which will likely make it last longer. If you had a 4% annual investment return, you could withdraw $20,000 a year without much affecting your balance.
Here’s how long $500,000 will last in every state.
Hawaii
- 5 years, 5 months, 8 days
- Annual expenditure: $91,970
New York
- 7 years, 1 month, 1 day
- Annual expenditure: $70,512
California
- 7 years, 4 months, 22 days
- Annual expenditure: $67,657
Massachusetts
- 7 years, 9 months, 11 days
- Annual expenditure: $64,232
Oregon
- 8 years, 0 months, 29 days
- Annual expenditure: $61,900
Alaska
- 8 years, 3 months, 7 days
- Annual expenditure: $60,473
Maryland
- 8 years, 5 months, 19 days
- Annual expenditure: $58,998
Connecticut
- 8 years, 7 months, 20 days
- Annual expenditure: $57,856
Rhode Island
- 8 years, 11 months, 19 days
- Annual expenditure: $55,763
Vermont
- 8 years, 11 months, and 4 days
- Annual expenditure: $55,667
New Jersey
- 9 years, 1 month, 12 days
- Annual expenditure: $54,811
Maine
- 9 years, 1 month, 19 days
- Annual expenditure: $54,716
Washington
- 9 years, 5 months, 1 day
- Annual expenditure: $53,098
New Hampshire
- 9 years, 6 months, 22 days
- Annual expenditure: $52,289
Delaware
- 9 years, 8 months, 26 days
- Annual expenditure: $51,338
Nevada
- 9 years, 10 months, 20 days
- Annual expenditure: $50,576
Colorado
- 9 years, 11 months, 23 days
- Annual expenditure: $50,101
Arizona
- 10 years, 2 months, 6 days
- Annual expenditure: $49,102
Pennsylvania
- 10 years, 2 months, 31 days
- Annual expenditure: $48,768
Idaho
- 10 years, 3 months, 15 days
- Annual expenditure: $48,578
Virginia
- 10 years, 3 months, 26 days
- Annual expenditure: $48,435
South Dakota
- 10 years, 4 months, 25 days
- Annual expenditure: $48,055
Montana
- 10 years, 5 months, 9 days
- Annual expenditure: $47,912
Florida
- 10 years, 5 months, 23 days
- Annual expenditure: $47,722
Minnesota
- 10 years, 6 months, 4 days
- Annual expenditure: $47,579
Utah
- 10 years, 7 months, 10 days
- Annual expenditure: $47,103
North Dakota
- 10 years, 8 months, 12 days
- Annual expenditure: $46,723
Wisconsin
- 10 years, 10 months, 24 days
- Annual expenditure: $45,866
North Carolina
- 10 years, 11 months, 23 days
- Annual expenditure: $45,533
Illinois
- 11 years, 1 month, 19 days
- Annual expenditure: $44,867
Wyoming
- 11 years, 1 month, 19 days
- Annual expenditure: $44,867
Nebraska
- 11 years, 2 months, 21 days
- Annual expenditure: $44,582
South Carolina
- 11 years, 2 months, 24 days
- Annual expenditure: $44,534
Kentucky
- 11 years, 3 months, 15 days
- Annual expenditure: $44,296
Louisiana
- 11 years, 3 months, 19 days
- Annual expenditure: $44,248
Texas
- 11 years, 4 months, 29 days
- Annual expenditure: $43,820
Ohio
- 11 years, 6 months, 5 days
- Annual expenditure: $43,440
Michigan
- 11 years, 6 months, 5 days
- Annual expenditure: $43,440
Arkansas
- 11 years, 6 months, 23 days
- Annual expenditure: $43,249
Indiana
- 11 years, 7 months, 6 days
- Annual expenditure: $43,107
West Virginia
- 11 years, 7 months, 10 days
- Annual expenditure: $43,059
Iowa
- 11 years, 8 months, 8 days
- Annual expenditure: $42,774
Missouri
- 11 years, 8 months, 12 days
- Annual expenditure: $42,726
Tennessee
- 11 years, 9 months, 22 days
- Annual expenditure: $42,345
Georgia
- 11 years, 9 months, 29 days
- Annual expenditure: $42,250
Alabama
- 11 years, 11 months, 16 days
- Annual expenditure: $41,822
Oklahoma
- 11 years, 11 months, 16 days
- Annual expenditure: $41,822
Kansas
- 12 years, 1 month, 23 days
- Annual expenditure: $41,156
Mississippi
- 12 years, 7 months, 13 days
- Annual expenditure: $39,633
See the detailed methodology for this list at GoBankingRates.com.