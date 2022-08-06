Skip to main content
How Long Will $500,000 in Retirement Savings Last in Your State?

How Long Will $500,000 in Retirement Savings Last in Your State?

It may sound like a lot of money, but it depends on where you live.

It may sound like a lot of money, but it depends on where you live.

Saving for retirement isn’t easy, and it’s tough to know how much you’ll need. The average American has a net worth of $79,952, according to a 2021 report by Credit Suisse.

Advisers often recommend that by age 65 you should have between eight times and 11 times your desired income in retirement savings. So, if you make $50,000 a year, you’ll need around $500,000. If that seems like a daunting task, you’re not alone. Some 75% of Americans fear they can not save enough money to retire.

What about Social Security? Will it be enough? Can you rely on it even being there when you retire? To add to the challenge, the money you withdraw from your retirement accounts is taxed, depending on the type of account. Inflation, too, can affect your retirement plans.

Is $500,000 enough? It depends on how much you spend, and that depends a lot on where you live. This list looks at how long a half million in savings will last in every state.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

To determine how long $500,000 will last in each state, personal finance site GOBankingRates used Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, then factored in each state’s cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Then they divided $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. They also factored in the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state using MERIC cost of living indexes.

The figures may seem depressing: $500,000 is a lot of money to most Americans and six or seven years isn’t very long to make it last. Financial planners often advise that you plan to live into your 90s—that’s easily 30 years if you retire at 65. That’s why they often recommend you invest the money, which will likely make it last longer. If you had a 4% annual investment return, you could withdraw $20,000 a year without much affecting your balance.

Here’s how long $500,000 will last in every state.

29 oahu hawaii west coast

Hawaii

  • 5 years, 5 months, 8 days
  • Annual expenditure: $91,970
upstate new york sh

New York

  • 7 years, 1 month, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $70,512
3 San diego sh

California

  • 7 years, 4 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $67,657
Massachusetts, Cape Ann, Gloucester us sh

Massachusetts

  • 7 years, 9 months, 11 days
  • Annual expenditure: $64,232
27 brookings oregon sh

Oregon

  • 8 years, 0 months, 29 days
  • Annual expenditure: $61,900
homer, alaska

Alaska

  • 8 years, 3 months, 7 days
  • Annual expenditure: $60,473
7 maryland chesapeak city sh

Maryland

  • 8 years, 5 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $58,998
connecticut mystic sh

Connecticut

  • 8 years, 7 months, 20 days
  • Annual expenditure: $57,856
rhode island

Rhode Island

  • 8 years, 11 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,763
vermont sh

Vermont

  • 8 years, 11 months, and 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,667

>> Plus: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Last in 50 U.S. Cities

new jersey Princeton Jay Yuan : Shutterstock

New Jersey

  • 9 years, 1 month, 12 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,811
34 Maine sh

Maine

  • 9 years, 1 month, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,716
21 Sequim Wash By huyenhoang Sh

Washington

  • 9 years, 5 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $53,098
new hampshire portsmouth sh

New Hampshire

  • 9 years, 6 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $52,289
4 Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Delaware

  • 9 years, 8 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $51,338
16 Mesquite nevada sh

Nevada

  • 9 years, 10 months, 20 days
  • Annual expenditure: $50,576
25 denver colorado sh

Colorado

  • 9 years, 11 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $50,101
9 golf tucson arizona sh

Arizona

  • 10 years, 2 months, 6 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,102
3 pennsylvania farmland sh

Pennsylvania

  • 10 years, 2 months, 31 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,768
7 idaho sh

Idaho

  • 10 years, 3 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,578
1 ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA sh

Virginia

  • 10 years, 3 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,435
9 s dakota sioux falls sh

South Dakota

  • 10 years, 4 months, 25 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,055
20 missoula montana sh

Montana

  • 10 years, 5 months, 9 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,912
6 florida key west Philip Lange : Shutterstock

Florida

  • 10 years, 5 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,722
3 Minneapolis sh

Minnesota

  • 10 years, 6 months, 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,579
5 Utah salt lake city Sh

Utah

  • 10 years, 7 months, 10 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,103
6 North dakota Fargo ND David Harmantas : Shutterstock

North Dakota

  • 10 years, 8 months, 12 days
  • Annual expenditure: $46,723
19 wisconsin madiston sh

Wisconsin

  • 10 years, 10 months, 24 days
  • Annual expenditure: $45,866
20 raleigh ncarolina sh

North Carolina

  • 10 years, 11 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $45,533
Chicago Illinois sh

Illinois

  • 11 years, 1 month, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,867
19 Laramie, Wyoming sh

Wyoming

  • 11 years, 1 month, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,867
16 lincoln nebraska rthoma : Shutterstock

Nebraska

  • 11 years, 2 months, 21 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,582
scarolina south carolina sh

South Carolina

  • 11 years, 2 months, 24 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,534
18 scarolina charleston sh
24 Louisville Ky Joe Hendrickson : Shutterstock

Kentucky

  • 11 years, 3 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,296
louisiana sh

Louisiana

  • 11 years, 3 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,248
Houston texas sh

Texas

  • 11 years, 4 months, 29 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,820
492 ohio dayton sh

Ohio

  • 11 years, 6 months, 5 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,440
10 michigan lake superior sh

Michigan

  • 11 years, 6 months, 5 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,440
15 Eureka Springs Arkansas Sue Stokes : Shutterstock

Arkansas

  • 11 years, 6 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,249
indiana sh

Indiana

  • 11 years, 7 months, 6 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,107
17 charleston WV sh

West Virginia

  • 11 years, 7 months, 10 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,059
15 iowa city iowa- univ of iowa sh

Iowa

  • 11 years, 8 months, 8 days
  • Annual expenditure: $42,774
17 missouri st louis sh

Missouri

  • 11 years, 8 months, 12 days
  • Annual expenditure: $42,726
29 knoxville tenn sh

Tennessee

  • 11 years, 9 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $42,345
13 Savannah Georgia sh

Georgia

  • 11 years, 9 months, 29 days
  • Annual expenditure: $42,250
23 alabama montgomery JNix : Shutterstock

Alabama

  • 11 years, 11 months, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $41,822
25 oklahoma city sh

Oklahoma

  • 11 years, 11 months, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $41,822
22 Wichita kansas Sean Pavone : Shutterstock

Kansas

  • 12 years, 1 month, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $41,156
2 mississippi gulf sh

Mississippi

  • 12 years, 7 months, 13 days
  • Annual expenditure: $39,633

See the detailed methodology for this list at GoBankingRates.com.

Drawing of workers with a pencil erasing one of them and text overlay: "What Is the Employment Situation Report?"
E

What Is the Employment Situation Report? Why Is It Important?

By TheStreet Staff
HBO max screen bg image  DB
INVESTING
WBDDISNFLX

Twitter Reacts To The HBO Max-Discovery Merger

By Michael Tedder
Buy Cannabis Lead JS
INVESTING
CGC

Cannabis News Week: Brittney Griner Caught in the Middle

By Tony Owusu
Taco Bell's Choco Taco
INVESTING
UNLYF

Is Klondike Teasing Heartbroken Fans With a Choco Taco Comeback?

By Veronika Bondarenko
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLATWTR

Elon Musk Says Only Two Things Could Make Him Leave Tesla

By Tom Bemis
multiport wall plug lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNAAPL

The Best Multiport Wall Adapters

By Jason Cipriani
NYSE Wants to Delay Late-Afternoon News to Avoid Confusion, Market Disruption
FUTURES
DASHLYFTAMC

Stock Market Today – 8/5: Stocks Ease After Stronger-Than-Expected Job Data

By M. Corey Goldman
Darkened photo of a hedge maze with text overlay that reads "What Is a Hedge Fund?"
H

What Are Hedge Funds and How Do They Work? Definition, Purpose & Types

By TheStreet Staff