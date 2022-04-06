Skip to main content
How Long $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Last in 50 U.S. Cities

Is $1 million enough to retire early? It might be, depending on where you live.

How much do you need to retire? One rule is that by age 60, you should have 7-9 times your desired income saved, and by age 65, you should have 8-11 times that income. That means if you want $100,000 a year, you'll need $1 million.

In 2021, workplace retirement plan manager Fidelity Investments reported an all-time high in its number of 401(k)s and IRAs that had a $1 million balance, in about a third of the accounts.

But in the most recent 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances, the median household retirement savings for ages 55-64 is just $134,000, and for ages 65-74 is $164,000. And only about half of all American families even have retirement accounts, according to Federal Reserve data from 2019.

The commonly cited 4% rule -- albeit one that many retirement adviser say is outdated -- says if you have $1 million, you can withdraw 4% every year and not run out of money. That’s $40,000 a year, before taxes, plus hopefully you’re getting Social Security. Is that enough? It depends on many factors, including where you live.

This list takes a look at how long a cool million will last in the 50 most populated U.S. cities. To calculate it, GOBankingRates multiplied the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older by each city’s overall cost of living index. This annual expenditure figure then was reduced by the average annual Social Security benefits a retiree would receive. The final annual expenditure minus the Social Security benefits total was divided it into 1 million to get the years, months and days that $1 million would last in retirement for each city. The data come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Social Security Administration, and Sperling’s Best Places.

Life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.8 years in 2019, according to the CDC. (It dropped to 77 in 2020.) But many retirement advisers recommend planning to live well into your 90s. After all, do you really want to be 95 and suddenly run out of money?

Based on the data from GoBankingRates, here’s how long $1 million will last in 50 U.S. cities. 

The Most Expensive Cities:

25 san francisco palace sh

San Francisco

  • How long $1 million would last: 8.3 years
  • Cost-of-living Index: 269.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $120,355

The cost of living index scores are in relation to a national average of 100. If a place’s COL index is below 100, it’s cheaper than the national average. If it’s over 100, it’s more expensive than the national average, according to Sperlings. So San Francisco costs about 169% more than the national average.

san jose calif sjsu sh

San Jose, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 10.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 214.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $92,484
24 432 Park Avenue New York city sh

New York City

  • How long $1 million would last: 12.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 187.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $78,599
Oakland, Calif sh

Oakland, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 13.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 174.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $72,089
los angeles calif sh

Los Angeles

  • How long $1 million would last: 13.9 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 173.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $71,530
24 seattle wash sh

Seattle

  • How long $1 million would last: 14.0 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 172.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $71,021
CH boston tea party museum Jay Yuan : Shutterstock

Boston

  • How long $1 million would last: 15.1 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 162.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $65,986
23 Long beach calif sh

Long Beach, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 15.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 160.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $64,969
17 san diego sh

San Diego

  • How long $1 million would last: 15.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 160.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $64,816
1 washington DC georgetown U sh

Washington, D.C.

  • How long $1 million would last: 16.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 152.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $60,747
16 portland oregon ARTYOORAN : Shutterstock

Portland, Ore.

  • How long $1 million would last: 20.0 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 130.8
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $49,914
10 Denver sh

Denver

  • How long $1 million would last: 20.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 128.7
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $48,846
28 miami sh

Miami

  • How long $1 million would last: 21.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 123.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $45,998
austin texas sh

Austin, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 22.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 119.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $44,065
8 sacramento calif Cynthia Liang : Shutterstock

Sacramento, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 22.9 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 118.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $43,506
las vegas nevada sh

Las Vegas

  • How long $1 million would last: 24.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 111.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $40,149

20 Cities Closest to the National Average Cost of Living:

14 atlanta Sean Pavone : Shutterstock

Atlanta

  • How long $1 million would last: 26.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 107.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $38,064
4 Chicago sh

Chicago

  • How long $1 million would last: 26.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 106.9
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $37,759
Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis

  • How long $1 million would last: 26.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 106.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $37,555
3 virginia beach sh

Virginia Beach, Va.

  • How long $1 million would last: 26.9 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 105.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $37,097
34 Colorado springs SH

Colorado Springs, Colo.

  • How long $1 million would last: 27.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $36,538
mesa ariz golf sh

Mesa, Ariz.

  • How long $1 million would last: 27.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $36,385
1 phoenix botanical garden KateK89 : Shutterstock.

Phoenix

  • How long $1 million would last: 27.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 103.7
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $36,131
fresno calif sh

Fresno, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.1 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 102.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $35,572
4 Raleigh nc sh

Raleigh, N.C.

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.2 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 102.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $35,419
28 dallas texas Trong Nguyen : Shutterstock

Dallas

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 101.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $35,063
19 nashville tenn sh

Nashville, Tenn.

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.5 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 101.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $34,961
30 philadelphia CEW : Shutterstock

Philadelphia

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 101.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $34,860
20 arlington texas stadium CK Foto : Shutterstock

Arlington, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.8 years
  • 100.6 (closest to national average of 100)
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $34,554
19 fort worth texas sh

Forth Worth, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 29.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 99.8 (closest to national average of 100)
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $34,148
Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.

  • How long $1 million would last: 29.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 98.9
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $33,690
21 houston sh

Houston

  • How long $1 million would last: 30.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 96.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $32,469
GRR louisiana new orleans Ancha Chiangmai : Shutterstock

New Orleans

  • How long $1 million would last: 30.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 96.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $32,367
Jacksonville Florida sh

Jacksonville, Fla.

  • How long $1 million would last: 32.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 93.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $30,943
9 golf tucson arizona sh

Tucson, Ariz.

  • How long $1 million would last: 33.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 91.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $29,977
9 new mexico albuquerque Sean Pavone : Shutterstock

Albuquerque

  • How long $1 million would last: 33.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 91.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $29,723

13 Cities 10% or More Below the National Average Cost of Living:

1 omaha nebraska sh

Omaha, Neb.

  • How long $1 million would last: 34.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 89.8
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $29,062
19 san antonio texas Sh

San Antonio, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 34.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 89.7
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $29,011
29 Baltimore Maryland sh

Baltimore

  • How long $1 million would last: 35.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 88.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $28,248
5 louisville kentucky 4kclips : Shutterstock

Louisville, Ky.

  • How long $1 million would last: 35.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 88.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $28,349
1 detroit EQRoy : Shutterstock

Detroit

  • How long $1 million would last: 35.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 87.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $27,943
kansas city mo sh

Kansas City, Mo.

  • How long $1 million would last: 36.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 86.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $27,231
28 columbus ohio aceshot1 : Shutterstock

Columbus, Ohio

  • How long $1 million would last: 37.2 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 85.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $26,875
19 Oklahoma City dog bike sh

Oklahoma City

  • How long $1 million would last: 37.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 85.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $26,824
22. Milwaukee Wisconsin sh

Milwaukee

  • How long $1 million would last: 37.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 84.9
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $26,569
10 Indianapolis sh

Indianapolis

  • How long $1 million would last: 38.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 83.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $25,857
7 Tulsa 2 Svineyard : Shutterstock.com

Tulsa, Okla.

  • How long $1 million would last: 38.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 83.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $25,705
90 wichita kansas sh

Wichita, Kan.

  • How long $1 million would last: 39.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 82.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $25,145
18 el paso texas sh

El Paso, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 40.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 81.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $24,789
memphis tenn f11photoSH

Memphis, Tenn.

  • How long $1 million would last: 45.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 76
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $22,043

See the detailed methodology for this study at GoBankingRates.com.

