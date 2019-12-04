The Best Countries for Retirees:

In Australia, which ranks ninth among 44 countries, rising sea levels pose a threat to coastal cities, and, as a result, the many retirees who live in them. It's a problem for many countries, including the U.S. Photo: Dominic Jeanmaire / Shutterstock

In many countries, aging populations are outnumbering their younger, working populations, resulting in more people drawing from national, Social Security-type systems and fewer workers paying into them.

This isn’t the only concern for retirees around the world. A recent analysis by Natixis says three global risks – low interest rates, longer lifespans and the high cost of climate change – threaten the security of older populations and long-term global sustainability around the world, posing challenges to policy makers.

Low interest rates make it hard to save or generate retirement income;

Demographics show that the burden is on a smaller, younger generation to support a longer-living older population;

The costs and risks of climate change are increasing — 40% of the world’s population, or 2.4 billion people, live within 60 miles of the coast. Thinking of retiring to the beach? Thousands of coastal homes are threatened in the U.S. alone, insurance rates are rising, and extreme heat has increased the risk of illness among older adults.

So where, after a life of work, can retirees hope to live with some security and dignity?

To answer the question, the Global Retirement Index, a yearly report by Natixis Investment Managers, examines 18 factors which influence retiree welfare in the areas of finances in retirement, material wellbeing, health, and quality of life. The result is a composite score that provides a comparative tool for evaluating retirement security in 44 of the most developed countries around the world.

The key aspects for welfare in retirement in this ranking include:

Read on to see where the U.S. falls in this ranking of retirement security in the world's developed countries. Based on the Natixis Global Retirement Index, these are the best countries for retirees.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon, a geothermal bath resort. Photo: Robert Hoetink / Shutterstock

The Best Countries for Retirees:

1. Iceland

Global Retirement Index: 83%

Health Index: 85%

Finances in Retirement Index: 72%

Quality of Life Index: 86%

Material Wellbeing Index: 91%

Zermatt, Switzerland Photo: Shutterstock

2. Switzerland

Global Retirement Index: 83%

Health Index: 88%

Finances in Retirement Index: 77%

Quality of Life Index: 91%

Material Wellbeing Index: 78%

Lofoten Islands, Norway Photo: Curioso / Shutterstock

3. Norway

Global Retirement Index: 80%

Health Index: 90%

Finances in Retirement Index:59%

Quality of Life Index: 90%

Material Wellbeing Index: 86%

Dublin Photo: Popa Ioana Mirela / Shutterstock

4. Ireland

Global Retirement Index: 78%

Health Index: 87%

Finances in Retirement Index: 72%

Quality of Life Index: 83%

Material Wellbeing Index: 71%

Ireland advanced to No. 4 from No. 14 two years ago due to an improved score in the health category, driven primarily by the country’s higher per capita health spending. Ireland also made improvements in bank nonperforming loans and government indebtedness.

Cathedral Cove, Hahei, New Zealand Photo: riekephotos / Shutterstock

5. New Zealand

Global Retirement Index: 78%

Health Index: 83%

Finances in Retirement Index: 79%

Quality of Life Index: 89%

Material Wellbeing Index: 62%

Malmo, Sweden Photo: El Greco 1973 / Shutterstock

6. Sweden

Global Retirement Index: 77%

Health Index: 88%

Finances in Retirement Index: 65%

Quality of Life Index: 89%

Material Wellbeing Index: 72%

Copenhagen Photo: Kirk Fisher / Shutterstock

7. Denmark

Global Retirement Index: 77%

Health Index: 85%

Finances in Retirement Index: 60%

Quality of Life Index: 93%

Material Wellbeing Index: 75%

Quebec City, Canada Photo: ezjay / Shutterstock

8. Canada

Global Retirement Index: 77%

Health Index: 87%

Finances in Retirement Index: 73%

Quality of Life Index: 82%

Material Wellbeing Index: 68%

Australia's Wave Rock Photo: Shutterstock

9. Australia

Global Retirement Index: 77%

Health Index: 85%

Finances in Retirement Index: 77%

Quality of Life Index: 81%

Material Wellbeing Index: 66%

Luxembourg Photo: Shutterstock

10. Luxembourg

Global Retirement Index: 76%

Health Index: 91%

Finances in Retirement Index: 60%

Quality of Life Index: 83%

Material Wellbeing Index: 74%

Netherlands Photo: Dennis van de Water / Shutterstock

11. Netherlands

Global Retirement Index: 76%

Health Index: 87%

Finances in Retirement Index: 57%

Quality of Life Index: 82%

Material Wellbeing Index: 82%

Finland Photo: Shutterstock

12. Finland

Global Retirement Index: 75%

Health Index: 83%

Finances in Retirement Index: 62%

Quality of Life Index: 92%

Material Wellbeing Index: 68%

Germany Photo: rkl_foto / Shutterstock

13. Germany

Global Retirement Index: 75%

Health Index: 85%

Finances in Retirement Index: 56%

Quality of Life Index: 82%

Material Wellbeing Index: 79%

Prague Photo: Shutterstock

14. Czech Republic

Global Retirement Index: 75%

Health Index: 72%

Finances in Retirement Index: 69%

Quality of Life Index: 75%

Material Wellbeing Index: 83%

Cafe Central, Vienna Photo: Giannis Papanikos / Shutterstock

15. Austria

Global Retirement Index: 74%

Health Index: 84%

Finances in Retirement Index: 54%

Quality of Life Index: 87%

Material Wellbeing Index: 75%

Jerusalem Photo: JekLi / Shutterstock

16. Israel

Global Retirement Index: 73%

Health Index: 79%

Finances in Retirement Index: 70%

Quality of Life Index: 77%

Material Wellbeing Index: 66%

United Kingdom Photo: travellight / Shutterstock

17. United Kingdom

Global Retirement Index: 72%

Health Index: 83%

Finances in Retirement Index: 56%

Quality of Life Index: 85%

Material Wellbeing Index: 69%

Palm Desert, Calif. Photo: Simone Hogan / Shutterstock

18. United States

Global Retirement Index: 72%

Health Index: 86%

Finances in Retirement Index: 71%

Quality of Life Index: 76%

Material Wellbeing Index: 58%

The U.S. has moved down two spots since last year. Americans are less happy, according to the report, and rising income inequality affects these scores.

Piran, Slovenia Photo: Shutterstock

19. Slovenia

Global Retirement Index: 71%

Health Index: 79%

Finances in Retirement Index: 65%

Quality of Life Index: 71%

Material Wellbeing Index: 72%

Malta Photo: Shutterstock

20. Malta

Global Retirement Index: 71%

Health Index: 75%

Finances in Retirement Index: 66%

Quality of Life Index: 68%

Material Wellbeing Index: 76%

Belgium Photo: Intherayoflight / Shutterstock

21. Belgium

Global Retirement Index: 71%

Health Index: 83%

Finances in Retirement Index: 51%

Quality of Life Index: 80%

Material Wellbeing Index: 73%

Marseille, France Photo: Shutterstock

22. France

Global Retirement Index: 70%

Health Index: 89%

Finances in Retirement Index: 55%

Quality of Life Index: 81%

Material Wellbeing Index: 61%

Japan Photo: PixHound / Shutterstock

23. Japan

Global Retirement Index: 70%

Health Index: 90%

Finances in Retirement Index: 55%

Quality of Life Index: 68%

Material Wellbeing Index: 72%

Japan has the lowest score for old-age dependency, a measure of the number of active workers compared to the number of retirees. With the highest life expectancy but low fertility rates, Japan has a very small proportion of working-age individuals supporting those in retirement. This reflects a broader trend affecting many developed economies, the report says.

South Korea Photo: Jose L Vilchez / Shutterstock

24. South Korea

Global Retirement Index: 68%

Health Index: 72%

Finances in Retirement Index: 75%

Quality of Life Index: 53%

Material Wellbeing Index: 74%

Slovakia Photo: Shutterstock

25. Slovak Republic

Global Retirement Index: 67%

Health Index: 64%

Finances in Retirement Index: 67%

Quality of Life Index: 69%

Material Wellbeing Index: 68%

Estonia Photo: Shutterstock

26. Estonia

Global Retirement Index: 67%

Health Index: 65%

Finances in Retirement Index: 71%

Quality of Life Index: 69%

Material Wellbeing Index: 62%

Gdansk, Poland Photo: Shutterstock

27. Poland

Global Retirement Index: 66%

Health Index: 63%

Finances in Retirement Index: 66%

Quality of Life Index: 65%

Material Wellbeing Index: 68%

Singapore Photo: mentatdgt / Shutterstock

28. Singapore

Global Retirement Index: 64%

Health Index: 77%

Finances in Retirement Index: 79%

Quality of Life Index: 52%

Material Wellbeing Index: 52%

Portugal Photo: fokke baarssen / Shutterstock

29. Portugal

Global Retirement Index: 64%

Health Index: 75%

Finances in Retirement Index: 61%

Quality of Life Index: 66%

Material Wellbeing Index: 55%

Italy Photo: Werner Spremberg / Shutterstock

30. Italy

Global Retirement Index: 63%

Health Index: 81%

Finances in Retirement Index: 53%

Quality of Life Index: 73%

Material Wellbeing Index: 51%

For more about this ranking, see the full Natixis Global Retirement Index here.