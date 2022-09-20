Best American Cities to Live the Good Life in Retirement

You did it. You worked, you saved, you invested. Maybe you raised a family, put kids through college, and paid off your mortgage. Now you’re ready to retire from working full time.

Maybe you want to enjoy all the things you didn’t always have time for -- more travel, more recreation, more reading, more volunteer work -- whatever it is you’ve been itching to do.

Do you want sunny weather and beaches, outdoor dining, fishing, golfing, tennis, boating, horseback riding? Are you seeking nature, wide-open skies, hiking, biking, or kayaking, or do you prefer the excitement of a bustling city with a good airport nearby? Maybe you want to join a book club, go to the opera, theater, museums, antique shopping, or just walk to the farmers market in the morning. You want good healthcare, good quality of life and a place that will fit your budget and your lifestyle.

To compile this list of retiree-friendly cities, personal finance site WalletHub used a variety of data sources to compare 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions:

• Affordability, which includes cost of living, taxes, cost of in-home services and adult day health care

• Activities, which includes recreation centers, fishing, golf, museums, theaters, art galleries, book clubs, music venues, and volunteer activities

• Quality of life includes the share of population over 65, elderly friendly labor market, poverty figures, walk score, transportation for seniors, mild weather, crime and air and water quality

• Health care includes vaccination stats, number of health care facilities, doctors, dentists, nurses and physical therapists, elder suicide rate, life expectancy and quality of the public hospital system.

Each metric was scored and city scores were then averaged, resulting in the ranking.

So whether you’re done with shoveling snow and seek a mild climate, or you enjoy the winter white, four seasons, and cozy holiday season, this list has the cities where you can live your retirement good life.