How to Grow and Protect Your After-Tax Wealth in Retirement

In retirement, with the possible exception of healthcare, taxes may prove to be your largest expense. Controlling the amount of tax you ultimately pay will help you maximize and grow your income and help your wealth last longer.

Once you stop working, when it comes to your savings, the question is no longer only “What is the best way to invest my money?” You should now also be asking yourself “How do I use my savings to create a growing stream of income in the most tax-efficient manner possible?”