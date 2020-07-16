When and How to Rebalance Your Retirement Portfolio

This is my favorite time of year. My backyard, which I mow myself (thank you very much), has a bit of hill and in the evening when the sun is setting, I have been known to sit and read with a favorite beverage until it is dark.

Last week was glorious. The weather was warm, not too humid and the sound of the alder leaves shifting in a light wind is soothing. One night this week after I finished painting my cornhole set, I read an article that profiled a few investors who sold everything and went to cash in March.