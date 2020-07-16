TheStreet
Retirement Daily
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicarePlanning for & Living in RetirementYour MoneyLifestyle
Search

When and How to Rebalance Your Retirement Portfolio

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

This is my favorite time of year. My backyard, which I mow myself (thank you very much), has a bit of hill and in the evening when the sun is setting, I have been known to sit and read with a favorite beverage until it is dark.

Last week was glorious. The weather was warm, not too humid and the sound of the alder leaves shifting in a light wind is soothing. One night this week after I finished painting my cornhole set, I read an article that profiled a few investors who sold everything and went to cash in March.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Your Money

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Key Points for Creating Estate Plans

A comprehensive understanding of tax law is necessary to maximize the wealth you can pass on to your beneficiaries.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

How Social Security's WEP Or GPO Affect Your Non-covered Pension

Adviser Heather Schreiber helps a reader sort through how the WEP and the GPO affect a non-covered pension.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Grow and Protect Your After-Tax Wealth in Retirement

One of the surest ways to continue to grow your wealth in retirement is to implement a pro-active tax strategy.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Labor Department Wants Limits on ESG funds in 401(k) Plans

Expert says the Labor Department misses “the point about how ESG funds work."

Robert Powell, CFP®

Five Surprising Revelations About Coronavirus-Related Distributions

The Internal Revenue Service, in its quest to answer questions about the CARES Act, has issued guidance, including the recently issued Notice 2020-50, that provides some unexpected answers and opportunities.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Steps to Protect Those with Alzheimer's from Financial Fraud and Abuse

The Alzheimer’s Association has predicted that 46% of people over age 85 will develop some form of dementia. Protect yourself or a loved one from financial fraud and abuse.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

The Best Place to Invest Your Money in the Midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Hiring a career coach is the best investment you can make your money, according to Dennis Stearns, CFP.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Research: How Exposed Are Retirement Savings to Market Risk?

For most households, 401(k)/IRA assets are their largest financial asset – other than Social Security – which puts them at risk from market downturns.

Retirement Daily

Three Steps to Generate More Income from Your Retirement Savings

Research shows that the right sequence of withdrawal positively impacts your ability to generate income from your portfolio over your lifetime.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Nobel Prize-winning Economists: What Retirement Means to Me

Robert Powell, CFP®