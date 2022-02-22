Tax Rates and Retirement: What You Need to Know

Taxes can have a big impact on your retirement savings, so it’s important to know how your retirement dollars will be taxed.

By Joe Elsasser, CFP

No doubt you’ve heard repeatedly about the importance of saving for your retirement, but do you know how much you actually have access to? Taxes can have a big impact on your retirement savings, so it’s important to know how your retirement dollars will be taxed. No retirement decision should be made without first considering the tax impact that decision could have on your retirement strategy overall.

Joe Elsasser

You are probably at least somewhat familiar with the term marginal tax rate; it’s also sometimes referred to as a tax bracket. The United States uses a progressive tax system. The more income you have on your return, the higher the rate you’ll be taxed at. While this may seem relatively straightforward, if you take your total taxes and you divide that by your total gross income, you're rarely going to see a rate that even resembles any of the bracket rates, for a variety of reasons. When looking at retirement as a whole, knowing your marginal tax rate isn’t very helpful. It's better to think about your effective tax rate and your effective marginal rate.

Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate is the total taxes you pay divided by the household's total gross income. Some income falls into a 10% rate, some into a 12% or higher percentage rate. When you blend all the tax rates and account for deductions, you’ll generally find that the total taxes you pay are significantly less than your tax bracket.

It’s important to think about the effective tax rate over your lifetime so you have an approximate understanding of how much is likely to stay in your pocket and how much will be paid to the government. Calculate your lifetime effective tax rate by taking the present value of your total taxes, including any taxes at death or paid by your beneficiaries, divided by your total lifetime income, including payments made at death to your heirs.

Effective Marginal Tax Rate

Another way of thinking about taxes is the effective marginal rate. Let’s illustrate with an example:

Terry is near the edge of the 12% marginal tax bracket, heading into the 22% for ordinary income. She has some capital gains that fall into a 0% tax bracket. Terry takes an extra dollar out of her IRA. That dollar is taxed at 12%, but it moves a dollar of capital gains out of 0% capital gains bracket and into a 15% bracket, creating 27 cents of tax.

It’s important to think about the effective marginal rate before you make any retirement decision. Interactions between a variety of tax provisions, including deductions and credits, ordinary income and capital gains taxation, taxation of Social Security benefits, net investment income tax, and increased Medicare premiums can combine to create some unwelcome results.

A good financial advisor can guide you on the appropriate time to pull from different income streams in retirement and outline the tax impact of different decisions. In meetings with your advisor ask how taxes could affect your retirement and what strategies you can use to minimize the impact.

About the author: Joe Elsasser, CFP®

Joe Elsasser, CFP® is the founder and president of Covisum®, a financial tech company focused on creating software solutions, practice management and marketing resources to help advisers and financial institutions grow and improve lives through better retirement decisions. Covisum helps financial advisers serving mass-affluent clients in or near retirement and powers some of the nation’s largest financial planning institutions.