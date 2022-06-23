What Is a Section 179 Depreciation Deduction?

Should small business owners use a Section 179 depreciation deduction? Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners knows.

Originally published on TheStreet Jun 9, 2022.

In this episode of Tax Tips, Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners meets with Retirement Daily on TheStreet editor Robert Powell to discuss Section 179.

Our tax expert gives us a quick lesson on a Section 179 deduction, answering the questions:

How might a sole entrepreneur or small business owner decide whether and when to use a Section 179 depreciation deduction?

What is a Section 179 deduction?

What are the advantages and disadvantages of using the deduction?

What questions can you ask to understand how using the deduction would impact you?

Make sure to watch the video to get the answers to all of these questions, and then some!

You may also be interested in...

How to Use Your Small Business as Your Retirement Plan

QBID + NIIT: Income Management and Opportunities for Small Business S-Corp Owners

4 Retirement Challenges Small Business Owners Face

Taking Care of Business: Selling Your Business

5 Ways Business Owners Can Estimate Expenses in Retirement

Business Owners: 10 Strategies to Create, Manage and Distribute Wealth

4 Things to Consider When Choosing a Retirement Plan for Your Small Business

Assessing Small Business Retirement Plan Options: It Pays to be Proactive

Want more content with Jeffrey Levine? Check out Ask the Hammer.

Follow Retirement Daily on Instagram and Twitter!