By Keith Whitcomb

After decades of accumulating assets for retirement, a common challenge for those leaving the workforce is understanding how to get income from their nest egg. It's an issue everyone eventually faces.

Part of the challenge is that investment concepts that were foundational for decades as a long-term investor, like learning to ignore portfolio volatility, may no longer apply.

How Much and When

To take full advantage of your retirement savings, you need to determine the withdrawal demands you will be making on your portfolio. As an example, think of retirement as an extended road trip. You determine where you are going, how much it will cost and when you will need the funds to pay for your trip. So the first step for retirement income planning is to figure out how much and when you will need funding from your retirement assets. Once budgeted out over a 5- to 10-year time horizon, you can start to position your assets to provide you with funding for your "trip."

Traditional Product Approaches

With cash flow needs and timing determined, you can focus on modifying the investment objective of your portfolio away from a simple accumulation strategy. Managing a portfolio to generate consistent payments is quite different from building one over a long-term time horizon. Historically there have been two product paths used to generate retirement income. They are generally categorized as purchasing an annuity, or actively investing in a portfolio containing income generating stock and bond funds. Both have strengths and weaknesses. They also come with highly polarized camps of financial professionals espousing one or the other approach.

ETF Bond Ladder

A third approach that was historically limited to institutional pension plans is the specific matching of assets with liability cash flows. Over time, as costs declined and the availability of investment products expanded, this approach became economically viable for use in separately managed accounts for high-net-worth clients. The latest ETF products and associated fee reductions have now made this laddered bond approach a viable strategy for all account sizes.

You can build a bond ladder inside your IRA or taxable account by using defined maturity bond ETFs. Simply structure the ETF maturity dates with your budgeted cash needs to effectively match your assets and liabilities.

Benefits include:

Liquidity - ETFs can be purchased or sold on a daily basis (unlike annuities and CDs).

Diversification - Each ETF holds a diversified portfolio of bonds (unlike holding individual bonds)

Budget flexibility - User designated payment stream by year (unlike annuities)

Hold to maturity bond strategy - Avoids interest rate risk (unlike active fund management)

No minimization of upside - Full exposure to market returns (unlike annuities)

Sequence of Return risk - Scheduled maturities helps avoid selling other assets at a loss (unlike active fund management)

Extended planning horizon - Annual maturities out as far as ten years into the future (unlike shorter maturity CDs)

Low fees - Expense ratio as low as 0.10% (unlike annuities and many mutual funds)

Using an ETF laddered bond approach in conjunction with other products allows investors of all sizes to customize their retirement savings to fit their individual financial circumstances.

Regardless of whether you are a boomer within 10 years of retirement, one of the 50 million people already retired, or even a Gen X-er, you can now better structure your portfolio's product allocation for the ultimate purpose of saving for retirement: spending in retirement.

About the author: Keith Whitcomb MBA, RMA is the director of analytics at Perspective Partners and has more than 20 years of institutional investment experience.