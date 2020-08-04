Unlocking the Hidden Value in Your Life Insurance

Dust off that old life insurance policy. This dormant asset may just have significant value over and above what your life insurance carrier is stating.

Life insurance has been an integral part of American society for years, with over $3 trillion in death benefits owned by individuals over the age of 65 alone. But what happens when the original need or circumstance for owning life insurance changes? It is estimated that over $140 billion of life insurance is lapsed or surrendered back to the carrier every year by those over the age of 65. In fact, over 90% of individual life insurance policies, by face amount, terminate without paying a death benefit (2019 ACLI Fact Book). And what is more shocking is that the majority of individual policies lapse and the policyholder receives nothing. In simple terms, policy owners pay thousands of dollars for valuable coverage and in many instances walk away from their policy with little to zero dollars! Would you walk away from other assets like your home, stocks, or other financial products without significant value?