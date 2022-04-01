Skip to main content
Understanding Excess Inflation is the Key to Understanding Inflation
Inflation, core inflation, excess inflation.... what does this all even mean? We've got the answers.

by Beau Kemp, CFP, RMA

There are multiple metrics that are used when determining inflation, all for different reasons. CPI is one of the most common metrics you’ll see headlines reference. This will give us an idea of how much the prices of goods and services have increased, often stated on a year-to-year basis. Core inflation is another metric that the Fed considers when determining if they need to increase interest rates.

What is Core Inflation?

Core inflation is CPI less food and energy. The reason why the Fed wants to ignore food and energy is because interest rates tend to not affect food and energy the same as other goods and services. At the time of the video, core inflation was around 6%. This is higher than the typical 2-3% target that we often read about. It would be easy to stop there and claim inflation is out of control, but it isn’t that simple.

The five-year period pre-pandemic, back when markets were “normal," had a core inflation rate of about 2% per year. We were on this nice steady trend that made inflation a moot point, but external factors came into play and threw the world a curveball. We can use this as a measuring stick to compare where inflation was the past two years vs. where we would have been if we had stayed on this nice steady ride.

CPI less food and energy

As you can see, inflation slowed down from 2020-2021. What this means is that inflation was below where we most likely would’ve been if the pandemic hadn’t happened. Towards the end of 2021, we can see that the inflation rate increased rapidly, which caused panic and fear. However, this can lead to somewhat misleading data due to base effects. By calculating inflation year over year, you are comparing it to a number that was lower than where it should have been had things stayed normal. This will overinflate our inflation number.

What is Excess Inflation?

From here, as mentioned in the video, we can calculate excess inflation. Meaning, how much more inflation do we have today compared to where we thought we were going to be pre-pandemic. This excess inflation is about 3% and is an important data point to keep track of moving forward.

If this number continues to increase, you will most likely see the Fed take a more aggressive approach with increasing interest rates. If it were to stay steady or even decrease, the Fed will feel more confident that they have inflation under control. 

About the Author: Beau Kemp

Beau Kemp CFP®, RMA® is a financial planner at Sensible Money. He started as an intern while finishing his final semester at Northern Arizona University and has enjoyed seeing the impact a financial plan has on a person’s life ever since.

Your Money

