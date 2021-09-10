Three Financial Lessons to Take Away from the Pandemic

What did we learn in the pandemic that can help make us smarter with our money?

The pandemic has been financially difficult for many people. But there are lessons to be learned through the hardship that could benefit your financial future if applied. Here are three of the most important to keep in mind.

1. Pay Attention

Ignorance is never bliss when it comes to finances. One of the most useful things the pandemic has taught people is that they need to pay attention to their finances in more ways than just checking their bank account.

“In some ways, the pandemic forced people to slow down and pay attention,” said J. Michael Collins, the faculty director of the Center for Financial Security at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

One caution is to not overcompensate on what you would be saving with more spending. During the pandemic, people saved money on travel and entertainment. According to financial experts, some people then used that money for other forms of entertainment to occupy their time during the pandemic, possibly costing them more than what they normally spend on travel.

Being more aware of the money you spend can help in the future with budgeting. It will also help you be aware of ways to spend less money and perhaps pay down debt.

In fact, during the pandemic, people paid off more of their debts than usual. Some people used their stimulus check to chip away at work on paying off student loans.

“If you can be self-aware in really unique times and realize opportunities to hone your budget, and instead use that capital to pay off debt, or to beef up your emergency savings account, or maybe even start investing for the first time, it will serve you so well,” said Claire Thornton, a certified financial planner with Inspired Financial.

How can you use this skill in the future?

Sit down and look at how you're spending your money each month? Is there something you haven’t spent money on that you normally would? Is there something you could be spending less money on? Looking at your options will help you figure out ways to rearrange your money so more can go toward building an emergency fund, paying off debts, or saving for fun trips.

2. You Need an Emergency Fund

The pandemic was a great example of why you should always have an emergency fund. During the pandemic, unemployment hit a peak of 14.8%. The ability to fall back on savings was in some cases, literally lifesaving.

“You know that when you don't have an emergency fund, when a negative shock of some kind happens you're much more likely to get into trouble,” said Collins.

In fact, according to Collins, the majority of people under 30 do not have an emergency fund. For many of those people, the pandemic was a wake-up call to the fact that they need a plan b to fall back on.

There is no standard amount of money that should be in an emergency fund. As a rule, an emergency fund should cover about three to six months of expenses. However, what is necessary for your lifestyle might be different. According to Thornton, if you have a more stable income, three months’ worth of expenses could be just fine. But if you are a single-income household with dependents, you might want your emergency fund to be able to provide up to a year's worth of expenses.

How Should You Set up an Emergency Fund?

An emergency fund needs to be money that is easily accessible. This money shouldn’t be locked away in stocks or bonds, which don’t provide safety of principal. Instead, easily accessible savings or checking accounts would be better.

“If you can get that in a high yield savings account and just set it aside, that is so paramount, and that's kind of the boring side of money,” said Thornton. “That's the thing at the end of the day, that means the most because that's where your plan can go sideways so quickly if you don't have those foundational building blocks.”

To build an emergency fund, Thornton suggests looking at what you can safely set aside a month. Once you’ve identified that amount, set up an auto-transfer of that amount for the first of the month. That way the money has been moved from your checking into your savings, and you won’t be tempted to spend it.

“You won't even notice it, you know after a while, and what you've done instead has helped protect yourself for the future,” said Thornton.

3. Ignore the Noise in the Stock Market

When the pandemic hit, the stock market suffered and many people sold their stocks, However, it was actually smarter to buy at that time. If you buy when things are low, there is a larger potential for the stock to grow.

When people were selling their stocks in fear they lost out on a large growth opportunity because they didn’t anticipate the large bounce back that occurred.

The issue with the stock market is always trying to know when is the perfect time to buy or sell. If you listen to the cacophony of voices, you could very easily be led astray.

“If you decide you want to be the market timer, obviously you have to be right twice,” said Thornton. “You have to get out at the right time and then you have to get back in at the right time and that's that. Any financial analyst will tell you [that] is incredibly difficult to do.”

If you ignore the noise in the market, keep a cool head, and as Thornton says, “invest with consistency,” you are more likely to have success in the stock market.

So How Do These Pieces of Advice Connect?

Everything stems back to the number one piece of advice: pay attention. If you’ve paid attention to what you're spending, and what you can save, it is easier to set up an emergency fund for times of need. If you are paying attention to the stock market, and ignoring all the chatter around it, you have the possibility of looking for the potential growth, instead of the potential loss.

All three pieces of advice work together to give you a better handle on your money so you won’t find yourself in a place without the money you need.

While these three pieces of advice were highlighted during the pandemic, they can be applied at any time but certainly the next time there is financial turbulence.

Got Questions About Your Taxes, Personal Finances and Investments? Get Answers!

Email Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, at: AskTheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More on Retirement Daily

Taking Care of Business: Selling Your Business

Ask The Hammer: Will I Get the $250,000 or $500,000 Home Sale Tax Exclusion?

Advisers Can Add Value by Embracing Their Role as a Behavioral Coach

Employer Stock in your 401(k)? You May be Sitting on a Big Tax Break

Ask Bob: Will my Social Security benefits be adjusted to cover Medicare increases?

Is It in Your Best Interest to Rollover Your 401(k) To An IRA?

Automate Your Finances to Simplify Your Life

How Lifetime Income Annuities Can Secure Your Retirement

4 Tips for Eating Well and Saving Money on Groceries