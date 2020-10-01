There’s No Mystery to Building a Growth Portfolio

By Robert M. Wyrick, Jr.

In my previous article, "How to Reduce Risk While Maximizing Returns," I discussed some of the shortcomings of traditional asset allocation strategies such as sequence risk, or the potential for investors to experience a market downturn when they’re near or at retirement.

The driving idea behind asset allocation is that a portfolio built from uncorrelated asset classes helps manage risk because different investments will deliver different performance under the same market conditions. This theory is so ingrained among asset managers that it’s become the standard fare for clients of many mutual fund companies and robo-advisors, even though asset allocation hasn’t worked in the real world where market volatility and downturns are not uncommon.

It’s important to pay attention to the overall risk you’re exposed to in your portfolio, but there are more effective ways to balance risk and return besides asset allocation. For example, use a protective hedge with a fully invested growth portfolio to guard against downside risk, as I highlighted in my previous article. A protective hedge comes with the cost of lagging performance in up markets, but investment selection has the potential to overcome this cost by capturing returns in excess of the overall market.

Invest in What You Know

I have long been a fan of legendary portfolio manager Peter Lynch, who ran Fidelity Investment’s flagship Magellan Fund for 13 years. Lynch authored several books offering common-sense advice for individual investors, such as seeking “growth at a reasonable price” and “invest in what you know.”

Investing in what you know seems simple enough on paper, but how to put it into practice? As Lynch suggests, look around at where you spend your money and where other people spend their money, then build a portfolio of those companies receiving the most attention from you and other consumers.

To illustrate, let’s paint a “day in the life” picture that puts Lynch’s investment selection idea into practice. Many people start their mornings reaching for their iPhone (AAPL) and checking messages sent over a mobile network like Verizon (VZ). Before diving into work for the day, you may catch up on the overnight news accessed over a cable television or internet provider like Comcast (CMCSA), or log onto Instagram or Facebook (FB) to see what family members or friends were up to the day before.

And let’s say you’re working from home these days, as many people are doing. You’re preparing spreadsheets or reports with a Microsoft (MSFT) Office application, sharing files through DocuSign (DOCU) and Adobe (ADBE), accessing data on an Oracle (ORCL) cloud server, connecting with colleagues over Zoom (ZM). When your lunch hour arrives, you satisfy your hunger for Chipolte (CMG), maybe do some online shopping at Home Depot (HD) or Amazon (AMZN), pay for your purchases with your Visa (V) or via PayPal (PYPL), schedule home delivery via UPS or Fedex (FDX).

Later that day, you may search Google Maps (GOOGL) for the closest CVS to pick up a prescription manufactured by Pfizer (PFE) or Merck (MRK). You unwind in the evening streaming a show on Netflix (NFLX) or watching a movie produced by Disney (DIS).

I could go on, but you get the gist of the idea. That’s two dozen companies who are growing market share and delivering value to consumers. In other words, two dozen companies that would be core portfolio holdings, with the potential to deliver above-market returns over the long term. Though many of these are tech or communication firms, the point is not to highlight a particular sector of the market but to look around at where you are spending money, where your friends and neighbors are spending money, and use these companies as starting points for building a portfolio for growth.

Demystify the Market

Whether you’re married or single, retired or still working, living in a city, a suburb or a small town, you can do this ground-level investment research to begin developing ideas for selecting investments for your portfolio. Many professional investors like Peter Lynch have done the same, with portfolios much larger than what you’re working with.

I recommend Lynch’s One Up on Wall Street for investors at all levels as a place to start learning about investing for growth. The book demystifies much of the murkiness around investing that’s often propagated by professional money managers. These firms tend to shroud their investment processes in complex language, as if making smart investment decisions is something only Wall Street financial whizzes can do.

The truth is, you don’t have to accept the inherent mediocrity of traditional asset allocation, which is based on the hope that some asset classes are in favor and will offer protection in a falling market. Instead, you can invest directly in quality companies that are driving our economy—you know these firms because you already recognize the value they offer.

Bear in mind that broad-based downturns can befall even these quality companies. But you can buy yourself some protection in the form of a hedge or put option on a market index like the S & P 500. Rather than basing your investment decisions on hope, you can be proactive against the ever-present risk of a steep market decline.

