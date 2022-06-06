The Investor Mindset

By Brian Regan, CFA®

Investing and dealing with the volatility of stocks requires a specific type of mindset.

There are three distinct types of stock market participants: Savers, Speculators, and Investors. Savers are diligently contributing to their well-thought-out financial plan and are invested in a responsible mix of ETFs and mutual funds. Speculators are chasing the latest craze using options or leveraged ETFs hoping to escape the mania before the music stops. Savers typically do well, speculators typically do not. Investors can do very well, but it requires a mindset of patient contrarian that can withstand a lot of anguish.

The patient contrarian sees short term mania as it is and ignores it while speculators jump in headfirst. Here are a few recent examples of prevailing trends that were best ignored.

“Ethereum Price” was the 10th most trending Google search in 2021. The searches peaked from May 9 to May 15. On May 3rd ETH-USD price completed a spike up to $3,928. The price is down nearly 49% as of today.

“GME,” this ticker for GameStop, was the fifth most trending search in 2021. The searches peaked the week of January 24 to January 30. GameStop is down more than 72% since the January 28th high with violent volatility, falling as much as 89% in February 2021.

“AMC Stock” was the second most trending search in 2021. It had two incredibly significant spikes in searches. The week of January 24th and the week of May 30th. It currently sits 80% below the high that was reached on June 1st.

During the pandemic, a lot of people switched to using Zoom rather than going to the office. The prevailing thought was that it must be a great stock. The stock rose to a high of $570 and fell to $95 as of today. Netflix was almost $700 and has fallen to below $200.

As you can imagine, as speculators exit a stock in mass it can bring anguish to an investor. Catalysts can drive a lot of trading that causes huge dislocations and deviations that can last for a long time. That is why patience is so important to the investor mindset.

Investors own a stock for the underlying business. Returns on stock come from prices rising and dividends. Operationally, buyers and sellers typically come from two places. The business itself and the general public. If the business is decreasing its share count (net buyers) then they are objectively adding upward pressure on the stock price. Investors are best off ignoring the behavior of the general public because it can be irrational, irritable, and just causes anguish. The tradeoff, of course, is the cash flows behind the buybacks and dividends could take time to compound — requiring patience.

Investors are more interested in Zoom or Netflix at the new lower prices (they could buyback a bigger percentage of stock) than they were at their highs, and they were never interested in GME or AMC (that ETrade baby is funny!). Speculators are likely completely disinterested in Netflix and Zoom (it’s getting killed!). Savers are continuing to buy (albeit smaller amounts) with each successive paycheck.

Investing is hard. It is a psychological battle between logic and emotion. It requires a rare investor’s mindset. If you do not have time, and cannot deal with anguish, then be a saver not an investor (you will do great!).

About the author: Brian Regan

Brian Regan, CFA®, MBA, is the Chief Investment Officer of Asset Management Resources, LLC, an investment advisory firm. Asset Management Resources employees, including Mr. Regan, may own shares of the stocks discussed in this piece and may recommend these stocks to clients of the firm. His responsibilities within the firm relate to investment research, portfolio design and implementation. He has education and experience in portfolio risk management, asset allocation, fixed income security selection, equity security selection, and macro-economic analysis.