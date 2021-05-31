How to Protect Yourself and Your Assets from Swindlers

How do you choose an expert to advise you in building and managing your nest egg, while avoiding the swindlers and "too good to be true" opportunities? Adviser Roger Hewins lays out a common-sense approach to protecting yourself and your assets.

By Roger Hewins

Bernie Madoff died in prison the other day.

There is little more to be said about this man and his massive fraud that hurt so many people, except perhaps to look at what attracted people to this fraud and caused them to overlook all the red flags for so long. Bernie targeted people’s weaknesses with expert skill, and humans will always have these weaknesses and be prey for people who know how to exploit them.

What weaknesses do you mean?

Some of us feel strongly that we should have the best results and are always thinking we can do better; there must be something more. Performance is what we want. Bernie offered performance in the form of consistent modest returns with no losses; that is very appealing. Others might offer outsized returns. If you are seeking performance beyond what the markets reasonably offer, there are lots of people ready to promise it to you. They will tell you whatever you want to hear.

Bernie was a bigshot! No need for due diligence or diversification--he is so well known, after all. You are buying the brand with confidence and very limited knowledge. Everybody knows good old Bernie, and he has been around a long time; if there was a problem, we would surely know by now.

Just think of the prestige--I am kind of a big deal too! And so exclusive. You can’t get in, sorry… oh wait, we just got an opening, if you decide right now! An exclusive special opportunity, today only! Who could resist? This is your lucky day.

Many legitimate salespeople have learned to exploit these weaknesses too. They are not committing fraud, but they may be manipulating us into buying what they are selling, regardless of what is best for us.

So how do we protect ourselves?

One of the most important things you can have in life is good advice from someone with your best interests in mind. A mentor in your career, for example. A favorite uncle. Someone who can offer a second opinion, and maybe help you see things you missed, help you to calm down and consider all your options before making important decisions. Talk things over.

In the realm of investing, large institutions routinely employ investment management consultants, like Callan, to assist with the creation of investment policy, asset allocation, manager selection, performance reporting and the like. This is an independent role, the consultant is not managing the money itself or holding the assets in custody. The consultant is someone the board can discuss ideas and plans with, someone who can offer objective advice and perhaps challenge some of the things the board wants to do. Healthy discussion can surface issues and prevent mistakes.

For more protection, the assets are held by an independent custodian. And separate money managers actually select the securities, which are held by the custodian. And the plan is audited. These checks and balances make it very difficult for a fraudster to steal the money and conceal that fact since several other organizations are responsible for safeguarding the assets and reporting on them accurately.

In the same way, people can talk to their financial planner, and together they can discuss financial needs and risk tolerance and make good decisions. Independent money managers and mutual funds manage the assets, which are held at an independent custodian (e.g., Schwab). Objective advice and oversight, checks and balances. Best practice.

It’s just common sense

Obviously Bernie Madoff preyed on wealthy people and institutions, but the average person can certainly draw some valuable lessons from this. For openers, the old adage “if it looks too good to be true, it probably is” is something you should always keep in mind. Looking for something better than the broad market, some special deal, something great other people don’t know about, is a recipe for trouble. If you are overconfident and maybe a little greedy, there are people waiting to take advantage of you.

Many great investors (e.g., Warren Buffett) will be the first to tell you to use index funds, broadly diversify, keep costs low, and stick to a fixed percentage of stocks and bonds, e.g., 60% stocks, 40% bonds. You can find index funds that cover the whole world of equity. Simple, understandable. Like diet and exercise, it is not complicated, but it takes discipline. Just do it, and then don’t allow your emotions to cause you to change, because you will probably get it wrong, selling at the bottom and buying at the top.

If you save and invest this way and resist the sales pitches, you will be fine. People try to sell you active management, insurance and annuities, “alternatives,” and all sorts of other things. The way to avoid trouble is to stick with your simple and highly effective index portfolio and do not do anything you don’t fully understand.

It seems pretty simple when you think about it, but sometimes we let our guard down and allow people to play on our emotions and desires, and next thing we know, we own a timeshare or a sportscar! Or we sent a large check to a guy in Nigeria.

About the author: Roger Hewins

Roger Hewins is founder and president of Team Hewins LLC, an independent wealth management firm in Redwood City, CA. Roger has over 30 years of financial and investment management experience, including trading and portfolio management for multi-billion-dollar institutional investors.

