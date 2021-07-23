The American Rescue Plan Deadline

TheStreet home
Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains what you need to know with the deadline to enroll for health insurance under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The deadline to register for individual health insurance under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act is coming up on August 15. Here’s what you need to know, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare.

To register for health insurance for the remainder of 2021, you need to go either to healthcare.gov or to the website for your specific state. Even if you already have health insurance, it would be worth your time to check the website to look at possible additional premium discounts.

When picking your health care, an important balance must be made based upon, where you live, your household income, and what your health care needs actually are. One place to go to examine what balance will be right for you is https://www.gh2benefits.com/.

For young people just aging out of their parent’s health care, it is a little easier. Regular checkups are covered for free under the Affordable Care Act. For the majority of healthy young people, that is most, if not all, the medical care they will need.

If looking at health care for a household, be aware of the Medicare eligibility of everyone in the household. Medicare discounts can be more than $1000 per eligible person. This information could play a factor into how and when you retire. 

