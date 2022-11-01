Yes, You Still Have to Pay Taxes on Retirement Accounts

Let's clear up the confusion: What you need to know about taxes and retirement accounts.

By Thomas Rindahl, CFP

“At 70 I don’t have to pay taxes on my retirement account anymore, right?”

I get this question frequently. I also have to be the bearer of bad news to folks that, yes, they are still liable for potential taxes on any distributions they take.

Because this is a common misunderstanding, I thought I would take a moment to go over it.

Thomas Rindahl

At age 59 ½, you are no longer subject to potential penalties for making withdrawals from your retirement account. But at age 72, you must start taking distributions. It used to be age 70 ½, but it was pushed back to 72 by the SECURE Act. And, this may get pushed back again to age 75 based on some new bills being introduced. More on that to come.

Now another common follow-up question is “how much do I have to take?” Well, this is a slightly tougher question to answer because, it depends. Age and account balance are the two factors that come into play. How old are you going to be this year? And what was your balance as of December 31st of last year?

With these two questions answered, we can go to the chart that the IRS conveniently provides us. There you will find a chart of numbers listed next to a series of ages. You would divide your balance by that number. Voilà, you have your required minimum distribution (RMD) total. It generally starts off relatively small and as you progress to your statistically determined date of expiration (do you feel like a bottle of old milk yet?), that distribution amount steadily grows.

Now, if you are not feeling confident about calculating this out yourself, most financial institutions send you a note every year to tell you how much your RMD is. Word of caution, the institution is only looking at the numbers for the accounts you have at that institution. If you spread your eggs across multiple baskets, then you will need to make sure you are adding up the RMDs for each account. Make sure you get your distribution taken care of before the end of the year.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

But what happens if I miss my distribution?

Well, the first time around (age 72), you don’t have to worry about it. This is the only year you may elect to delay your distribution for whatever reason. With that being said, you still need to take out that year’s distribution by April 1 of the following year. “But I am older than 72 and I forgot to take my distribution,” you say! You are potentially going to pay a 50% penalty on the distribution, but you can file a Form 5329 requesting a waiving of the penalty.

Do I have to take a distribution from each account?

Yes and no. If you are someone who, for whatever reason, has not consolidated your accounts to keep life in retirement simple, then you definitely need to pay attention to where all the money is. If I had a dollar for every time I spoke with someone who came across a lost and forgotten account… Sometimes with pretty sizable balances too! Like accounts, e.g., multiple IRAs, can have an RMD satisfied through a distribution from one account. So, if you have five IRAs and need to distribute $5,000 total, you can withdraw that amount from one account and satisfy all of them. On the other hand, if you have differently titled retirement accounts, e.g., IRA, 401(k), etc., then you will need to make distributions from each account.

Yes, the rules can be confusing. The government probably does it on purpose. With that said, you can still simplify your life. Talk to your adviser. It's easy to automate everything so that you never have to worry about any of this!

About the author: Thomas Rindahl

Thomas Rindahl, PhD, MBA, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, LUTCF, BFATM, is a financial advisor in Tempe, AZ. Through comprehensive and holistic financial planning, he has helped his clients to navigate the twists and turns of life for over 20 years.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through PFG Advisors. TruWest Wealth Management Services, TruWest® Credit Union, Securities America, and PFG Advisors are separate entities. Securities, insurance, and advisory offered through Securities America, PFG Advisors or their affiliates are: Not NCUA insured. No credit union guarantee. Not credit union deposits or obligations. May lose value.