Tax Resources for U.S. Service Members and Veterans

As the nation prepares to celebrate Veteran’s Day, the IRS reminds members of the military, veterans and their families that the agency offers a variety of tax resources specifically for them. These resources and information are designed to help members of the military community navigate their unique and sometimes complex tax situations. Reviewing these resources is a good way to prepare for the upcoming tax filing season.

Here's a list of some of these resources.

Tax Information for Members of the Military is the main page on IRS.gov where people can go to find links to helpful info, resources and services.

A taxpayer's military status affects whether they are eligible for certain benefits. Taxpayers can check their eligibility for military tax benefits by visiting IRS.gov. Qualifying employers include the Armed Forces, uniformed services and support organizations.

There are rules specific to those who serve in combat zones. These taxpayers and their families can find out more on the Tax Exclusion for Combat Service page of IRS.gov. They should also review special rules for the earned income tax credit. If these apply to their tax situation, it could lead to a larger refund.

The Armed Forces' Tax Guide is a comprehensive IRS publication for military members. This includes:

Special rules for military personnel serving abroad, including deadline extensions



Unreimbursed moving expenses



Reserve component travel expenses

Members of the military and qualifying veterans can prepare and e-file their taxes for free through MilTax. Taxpayers who do not qualify for MilTax have other options to prepare and e-file their federal taxes for free.

Most military installations offer free income tax assistance through the military Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Military service members can contact their installation's legal office for details. Veterans may also qualify for free tax help at locations nationwide if they meet income or age requirements.

