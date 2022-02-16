Tax Planning: Not a December-Only Opportunity

This may stir the pot, but it's time to start strategizing for 2022 taxes. Focus on these three areas to keep more of your hard-earned money in your own pocket. (It's worth it.)

By Kurt Wunderlich, CFA

Contrary to what all the tax-themed articles published between October and the end of December may lead you to believe, the fourth quarter is not the time to start creating a tax plan. It’s the time to execute the plan. Have you started putting together your strategy for 2022? If not, now is the time.

Kurt Wunderlich

Sure, year-end gives you a more complete picture of your income, allowing you to make more informed decisions about Roth conversions, whether additional withdrawals from an IRA can fill up a low tax bracket, and if additional deductions (like for charitable gifts) are more valuable in the current year compared to the next. But if your idea of tax planning is focused only on minimizing the amount of wealth lost to taxes this year, you could be setting yourself up for a tax bomb down the road. Maxing out this year’s deductions without understanding your future position or simply delaying income for as long as you can may cause your income to explode when you turn 70 and 72.

So, if you find yourself solely focused on minimizing your annual tax bill or lacking a tax strategy altogether, the best time to begin planning for the long term is today, not the end of the year. Tax planning begins prior to the arrival of 1099s, W-2s, and K-1s. It starts with understanding your income sources, the taxability of each, and your future financial goals. Once you have these basics down, focus on the following three areas to keep more of your hard-earned money in your own pocket over the long haul.

Asset Location

As it stands today, equity investments receive beneficial tax treatment in comparison to earned income and other ordinary income-producing positions, like alternatives and bonds. Step one is to determine your overall investment risk tolerance. Step two involves a strategy (commonly referred to as asset location) to determine the most tax-efficient type of investment account to hold your investment positions. For example, sheltering tax-inefficient assets (bonds and alternatives) in tax-deferred accounts and placing tax-efficient assets (stocks) in taxable accounts can generally reduce your effective tax rate and give you more control over when taxable events occur.

Consider that every dollar you distribute from a traditional IRA is taxed as ordinary income, and you are forced to take out a portion of those accounts each year starting at age 72. No such rule exists for taxable or Roth accounts! Thinking of tax-deferred accounts in this manner can help you determine whether you want to grow your higher-tax-rate accounts or the ones that receive beneficial tax treatment and offer more control over when income is created. If you grow your tax-deferred accounts, a good portion of the future growth is lost to income taxes upon withdrawal. The government participates in each dollar of growth and receives the benefit in the form of the taxes you owe. Proper placement matters. By keeping growth in taxable and Roth accounts, you may keep more of it for you and your heirs.

Income Phases

Once you have your assets optimally located, it’s time to forecast future income. For simplicity, let's break life into four phases: accumulation, transition, distribution and legacy. Accumulation starts with your first dollar earned and ends at retirement. The transition period is the time between when you retire and when you take Social Security and required minimum distributions at 72. For some, this period may last 20 years or more while others may not have a transition period at all if they work into their 70s. Distribution is the phase where your portfolio provides income to maintain your lifestyle. Finally, there is legacy: the passing of wisdom and wealth to heirs or charity.

Typically, taxpayers still in the accumulation phase enter their highest-earning years right before they retire. Maximizing deductions in these years may provide the largest tax benefit. For example, a charitably inclined business owner selling their business could fund multiple years of giving upfront by using a donor-advised fund. They receive an immediate tax deduction while retaining the ability to distribute funds to the charity of their choice when they would like.

Before you can plan for the transition phase, however, you need to know what you want from your distribution phase. Questions to ask yourself include: What is my anticipated lifestyle? When should I take Social Security? How can I fund my lifestyle with the lowest tax consequences? Run a long-term income projection (at least 10 years) to determine if you have more than you need to fund your lifestyle or if you can improve the mix of income sources you tap each year to reduce your tax liability.

Now that you have set your lifestyle expectations and created a paycheck replacement strategy, it’s time to move back to the transition phase to determine which planning strategies will help you lose the least amount of wealth to taxes over your lifetime.

Once you step away from a paycheck, your income will likely decrease in the period before you start taking Social Security and required minimum distributions. You’ll rely on your portfolio or other income sources to maintain your lifestyle. Some retirees try to avoid paying anything in taxes during these years, but not taking advantage of lower tax brackets in the transition period via Roth conversions or IRA distributions could mean setting yourself up for a much larger tax bill in your 70s and beyond. The transition period is about shifting your mindset from trying to pay as little as possible each year to trying to pay the least amount over your and your heirs’ lifetimes.

Legacy

Tax planning does not end with you walking off into the sunset, because taxes impact the amount of money your heirs and charitable causes will receive after you’re gone. That’s why tax strategies are such an integral part of legacy planning. By transferring less tax-efficient assets to charity, calculating expected tax rates for you versus your heirs on Roth conversions, and by maximizing the step-up in basis, you can bequeath more to your heirs on an after-tax basis.

With the elimination of the stretch IRA in the 2019 SECURE Act, heirs must fully withdraw the account within 10 years. On top of the shortened time horizon, assets may end up going to heirs when they are in their highest earning years, increasing the tax ramifications. For those with charitable intent, gifting from your IRA to the causes you hold dear may be the better alternative. Doing so allows the charity to retain the full amount, as they pay no taxes on it. On the other hand, gifting taxable accounts to heirs may allow them to keep more of it. Taxable accounts receive a step-up in basis upon your passing, giving your heirs more control over when taxes are generated. They also come with a lower tax rate if subsequent gains are held for a year or longer.

A Roth IRA may be the ultimate gift to the next generation. Heirs receive 10 years of tax-free growth and then can transfer the assets into a taxable account to continue building wealth. Running the numbers will help you determine if this route is truly beneficial for the whole family, and much depends on your tax rate on conversions compared to the anticipated tax rate of your heirs.

Proper tax planning is not just an end-of-year conversation. Rather, it should be an integral part of how your portfolio is designed, your paycheck replacement plan is built, and your legacy is crafted. Think about when you were told to eat your vegetables as a kid. You may not see the short-term benefit of spooning those gross-tasting asparagus stalks into your mouth, much like it’s no fun to accept a higher tax bill now, but in both instances, your future self will thank you for taking short-term pain and turning it into long-term gain.

About the author: Kurt Wunderlich, CFA, CFP®

Kurt Wunderlich is a client development advisor at Buckingham Strategic Wealth, where he works with a team focused on delivering an outstanding financial life planning experience that helps clients connect their money with their most important and deepest-held values.

