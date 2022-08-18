By Zac Pohlenz

As I write this, the S&P 500 and all other major stock market indexes are down, and down substantially. 2022 has been a tough year of slowing economic growth, high inflation, rising interest rates, and a market decline that has affected both stocks and bonds (as well as virtually all other asset classes). It’s been a difficult time for many of us and has made many nervous about their personal finances. This can be especially true for those who live on income from their investment portfolio in retirement. It’s not fun to see the investment account that supports your day-to-day expenses be down 15% since January.

As a financial planner, I have taken numerous phone calls from understandably nervous or frustrated clients over the last several months. Unfortunately, I don’t have a crystal ball to see when this market will recover (neither does anyone else), but I do have some principles to keep in mind when times get tough in the market. If you’re a retiree who lives on income taken from your portfolio, keeping these few ideas in mind when looking at your assets might help you stay invested when you feel like selling everything and going to cash.

1. Focus on what you can control.

None of us can control what the market does. It’s a complex beast that is indifferent to our personal feelings about what we believe it should do. Okay, most people understand that, but what can we control? We can control our response to a down market. We can remain calm when others are panicking. We can control how often we look at our portfolio value. We can control how much media we absorb.

Often our clients who have the easiest time staying invested in a down market are those who check their account statements the least and are in an asset allocation that they are comfortable with. If you are truly losing sleep over your portfolio, then you may have been invested too aggressively to begin with. Talk with a trusted investment adviser to see if a change in your asset allocation is warranted.

2. Be flexible.

Were you planning on doing a costly remodel or addition to your home this year? If you were planning on it and drawing money from your investment account to do so, maybe now isn’t the best time. It may be wise to hold off on that decision, if possible. Determining whether you can hold off on costly renovations varies greatly depending on personal circumstances. After weighing the pros and cons, you may decide to go ahead and proceed with your project. Be aware that taking a large withdrawal from your investment account in a down market is something that does take longer for your account to recover from. Talk to your financial adviser to get specific recommendations on your unique situation.

3. Turn off the TV.

Turn off the TV. Occasionally I will receive a phone call from a nervous client with questions about their portfolio, and I can hear the financial news on their TV in the background of the call. I’m not here to say you should be uninformed, and I’m not denigrating news outlets, but sometimes you need to simply turn the TV off and go outside! Doing so can be massively beneficial for your mental health. When I find myself getting sucked into a cycle of news on a particular subject and can I feel my anxiety levels increasing, I am amazed at how much better I feel after I turn off the TV and go on a brief walk.

Sometimes turning on the news amid difficult times in the market is like pouring water on a grease fire - it’s only going to make you feel worse. Remember, “if it bleeds, it leads.” Media companies thrive on clicks, views, and listeners who get sucked in by bad news. Again, I’m not saying I want you to be uninformed, but be mindful of your human tendency to get worked up over negative news, especially news that relates to things that are entirely out of your control.

4. Have accountability.

Having a trusted investment adviser can be the difference between staying the course with your investments or making a huge mistake of selling stock or bonds at exactly the wrong time. Many of our clients have mentioned to us that one of the most valuable aspects of our relationship is that they have someone to talk to when they’re nervous about the market. Having an adviser who knows you personally, knows your financial situation, and understands your portfolio can provide massive peace of mind in turbulent times.

Following these few tips may help you to stay invested in a down market, like the one we’re currently in. Remember, very few people can “time the market” correctly (selling at the top, buying back in at the bottom), and trying to do so can be incredibly costly to your long-term financial outlook. Staying the course with your investments is not easy sometimes, but it’s always worth it. Remember, even though things may look bleak in the market right now, this too shall pass. History has shown us that those who stay invested over the long haul are rewarded for it. You can be rewarded too.

About the Author: Zac Pohlenz

Zac Pohlenz is a Wealth Advisor at Clayton Wealth Partners, a fee-only investment advisory firm in Topeka, Kansas. Zac works with clients from all walks of life, covering all facets of their financial lives. Zac’s areas of expertise include retirement planning for young professionals, employee and employer plan benefits, and estate planning.