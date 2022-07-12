Three out of five affluent donors give cash to charity... but is there a smarter way to do your gift-giving? (Spoiler: the answer is yes.)

By Nicole Gopoian Wirick, CFP

Affluent Americans’ giving increased by 48% in 2021 compared to 2017*. With so much negativity in the world today, this statistic reminds us how a small individual act made by many can have a profound cumulative impact.

Nicole Gopoian Wirick

But the financial planner in me immediately kicked in as I recalled the possibility of a tax increase under the Build Back Better plan, which was ultimately not passed. Perhaps the threat of higher taxes influenced increased giving in 2021?

This is likely not the case, since 72% of affluent people said tax deductions would not impact the amount of their charitable giving*. In such a trying time, it’s reassuring to know that generosity persists.

Perhaps most fascinating, at least from a financial planning perspective, is the mechanism for giving: three in five affluent donors gave via the non-profit’s website*. This means that 60% of affluent donors give cash directly to charities. This shocking statistic is the reason for this article, which will discuss the planning opportunities surrounding charitable giving.

Let’s start by covering the basics. A qualified charity with 501(c)(3) status does not pay taxes and is generally indifferent between cash and highly appreciated assets because they will simply sell the assets, receive full market value, and not pay any taxes. An individual investor is not so lucky!

Let’s review the various options and relevant tax benefits when making a charitable gift.

Cash, Checks, and Credit Cards

The study above indicates that this is the most common means for affluent donors to give.

Here’s an example of how it works:

A transfer from a bank account (via cash, check or credit card) is made to the desired charity and the donor receives a letter acknowledging the gift. The donor has already paid ordinary income tax on the money in their bank account and has the option to deduct their donation if they itemize; more on this below.

A taxpayer has the option of electing the standard deduction or itemizing and will choose whichever yields the greatest benefit. In 2022, the standard deduction is $12,950 for single filers and $25,900 for married couples filing jointly. Taxpayers who are 65 and older claim an additional $1,400 deduction per person ($1,750 if single or head of household). If the taxpayer has deductions in excess of the aforementioned amounts, they will itemize and are able to deduct the charitable contribution on Schedule A of their tax return (subject to AGI limitations). For those taxpayers who don’t itemize their deductions (which is the majority of Americans after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), they are not able to deduct their charitable gift.

Tax Benefit Summary:

Deduction of the donation if itemizing on Schedule A (subject to AGI limitations)

Appreciated Shares

If a donor invests in a taxable brokerage account (revocable living trust, individual/joint account), they’re able to transfer shares with the highest gain directly to the charity so long as they held them for over a year. Since the charity is receiving the actual shares (instead of cash) they are able to sell such shares without incurring any capital gains tax, assuming the charity is a qualified 501(c)(3).

Here’s an example of how it works:

Let’s say a donor would like to give $10,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association. Their trust account holds a stock they purchased for $6,000 two years ago. They donate the shares directly to the charity, which then sells the shares and receives $10,000. The charity does not pay tax on the $4,000 realized gain. The donor can deduct the full $10,000 gift, assuming they itemize deductions on their Schedule A, even though they only paid $6,000 for the stock (subject to AGI limitations).

If the donor instead sold the stock and gave cash (as do three out of five affluent donors), they must pay capital gains tax on $4,000. Assuming a 20% capital gains tax, the donor would have to pay $800 in tax and the charity would only receive $9,200.

Tax Benefit Summary:

Eliminating capital gains tax

Deducting the full donation if itemizing on Schedule A (subject to AGI limitations)

Donor Advised Fund (DAF)

Throughout this article, I’ve noted that taxpayers are able to deduct their gifts to charity if they choose to itemize their deductions. But due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, most Americans no longer itemize based on changes to deductibility on Schedule A. Most notably, state and local tax (SALT) deductions are capped at $10,000, which reduces the probability of itemizing.

For some taxpayers, a donor-advised fund may be a great option to lump charitable deductions into one year in order to exceed the standard deduction threshold, while providing the opportunity to make charitable gifts over a multi-year period.

Here’s an example of how it works:

Let’s say a donor purchased stock in their trust two years ago for $60,000 and it’s worth $100,000 today. The donor transfers $100,000 of highly appreciated stock to their donor-advised fund (DAF). Even though the donor only paid $60,000 for the shares, they still get the full $100,000 deduction in the year of transfer to the DAF (subject to AGI limitations). The DAF sells the shares and now has $100,000 in the account, without paying any capital gains tax on the $40,000 gain.

Once in their DAF, a donor can distribute the $100,000 over a period of several years to various charities of their choice. Since the deduction occurred at the time of the transfer, the donor does not get another deduction when the grants leave the DAF. For example, a donor might give $5,000 in year one to the Alzheimer’s Association, $10,000 in year two the American Heart Association, etc.

Depending on the amount transferred and the desired giving plan, the donor typically has the ability to invest their DAF based on a risk target aligned with their giving time horizon.

This can be a great strategy for donors who decide to make a multi-year endowment or who plan to give over a several-year period as part of their overall wealth planning and philanthropic goals.

Transfers to a DAF can be used strategically to offset higher income in years of a business sale, significant bonus, Roth conversion, etc.

Tax Benefit Summary:

Eliminating capital gains tax

Deducting the full amount of the donation if itemizing on Schedule A (subject to AGI limitations)

Lumping several years of gifts to exceed the threshold for itemizing on Schedule A

Offset a higher income (sale of business, large bonus, Roth conversion)

Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD)

If a donor has an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) and is 72 or older they are required to take a minimum distribution (RMD) from that account each year, which is calculated based on their life expectancy. The distribution is taxed at ordinary income tax rates.

A donor who is 70 ½ or older may wish to transfer up to $100,000 per year from their IRA to a qualified charity. As long as the check is made payable to the charity itself (this is a very important step!), the donor does not pay any ordinary income tax on the otherwise taxable distribution. This may be a good solution if the donor does not itemize on Schedule A, since QCD are not deductible. For a taxpayer who is over 72, the QCD would satisfy their RMD requirement up to $100,000.

Making a QCD is a way to keep taxable income lower, which may have ancillary benefits impacting the taxation of Social Security, amount of Medicare premiums, 3.8% Medicare surtax.

Here’s an example of how it works:

A 75 year-old donor has an IRA with a required minimum distribution of $100,000 and has an effective tax rate of 25%. The donor decides to give their entire RMD to a qualified charity and send a check made payable directly to the organization. The $100,000 does not count as income to the donor, saving $25,000 in ordinary income tax. They would otherwise be on the threshold of pushing into a higher Medicare premium bracket with the additional income from their RMD, so they save $100/month on Medicare Part B premiums.

Tax Benefit Summary:

Distributions from IRA do not count as taxable income

No need to worry about the itemization threshold

Keeping taxable income lower, which may impact taxation of Social Security, amount of Medicare premiums, and 3.8% Medicare surtax.

About the Author: Nicole Gopoian Wirick, CFP®

Nicole Gopoian Wirick, JD, CFP® is the founder and president of Prosperity Wealth Strategies in Birmingham, Michigan. Nicole is a fee-only financial planner who believes a successful advisory relationship involves compassionate conversations and planning tenacity.

*All data is based on a recent study from Bank of America, who partnered with the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. A special thank you to Justin Remington from the Remington Group for summarizing and sharing this information.

