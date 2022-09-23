Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil gives us an update on interest rates for Series I savings bonds.

If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you.

With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81% earned over 6 months. A $100 investment becomes $104.81 in just 6 months.

The September – October 2022 I Bonds current rate of 9.62% is the highest rate every offered and the last day to buy I bonds at that rate is October 28.

What to consider when buying I bonds:

Compare the 6-month composite rates against 12-month treasuries. You can see that the 6-month I bond rate is an average of 0.31% lower. At an initial rate of 9.62%, buying an I bond in September gets roughly 6.1% more compared to the 3.51% 12-month treasury rate (September 1, 2022).

You’re must hold I bonds for 12 months (you only know the rate you’ll get over the next 6 months).

Keep these two rates in mind:

The current rate for September – October purchases and 6-month renewals will be 9.62%

The rate after that, from November 2022 – April 2023 for purchases and renewals will be determined later.

What you need to know about I bonds

An I bond is a U.S. Government Savings bond.

It carries a fixed interest rate, plus an additional inflation adjuster, so you get an inflation-adjusted real rate of return.

You have to hold it for a minimum of 12 months. You can’t cash out before then.

If you cash out between the end of year one and the end of year five, you lose your prior three months interest as a penalty.

You can only buy $10,000 per person, per year, and you have to do it at TreasuryDirect.gov

I bonds are very interesting right now:

Beginning in 2021, I bonds began offering high yields. For example, in May 2021 the 6-month ‘inflation rate’ of 1.77% was announced (3.54% annualized) and in November 2021 I bond rates doubled to 7.12%. Purchases and renewals from September 2022 – October 2022 have a rate of 9.62%.

How I bonds work

When the U.S. government announces the 6-month inflation rate, you’ll be earning double that amount for half the year. To calculate the annualized rate and to compare it to other rates just double the 6-month inflation rate.

The current semi-annual rate is 4.81%. Your September 2022 I bonds purchase will turn $100 into $104.81 just 6 months later. This is a 9.62% annualized rate.

After six months you’ll get the new six-month rate, and your money will grow by that new rate. If you already bought I bonds, then sometime between May 2022 and October 2022, whenever your semiannual anniversary hits, your renewal rate becomes 9.62%.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario is you earn 9.62% interest for the 6 months after you buy your I bond, followed by 0% after that. Your $100 would turn into $104.81 six months later, and still be worth $104.81 at the end of month 12.

If the rate 12 months from now is not to your liking, you could cash out your I bond, lose the 3 months prior interest (which would be 0%), and still have $104.81 - a 4.81% rate over the next 12 months.

There have been 49 inflation rate adjustments since I bonds started in September 1998, and only two have been negative. Even when the inflation rate is negative, I bond interest never goes below 0.0%.

Take Action

When you get your bank statement and see the pennies of interest you are getting, if that, consider how much you can commit to a 12-month interest rate that pays over 4.8%.

