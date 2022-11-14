By John Rafferty

The widely accepted standard of a benchmark-balanced portfolio is one in which 60% of the weighting consists of equities (stocks or stock funds) and 40% fixed income (bonds or bond funds). While that may continue to be a benchmark standard in portfolio construction, will it perform as well as it has over the last few decades if rates continue to rise?

After all, the Federal Reserve has declared open war on inflation, with a historically aggressive series of interest rate hikes meant to dampen demand and cool the economy. As a result of their rate hikes that began in earnest early in 2022, the 40-year-long bull market in fixed income (bonds) which began in late 1981, has come to an end. There is some precedence for this action if you look back to almost two generations ago.

In 1979, then Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volker undertook a similar inflation-fighting and interest rate-raising campaign, not unlike the one that current Chairman Jerome Powell has started in earnest in 2022. The Fed, under Volker’s leadership, raised the federal funds rate from an average of 11.2% in 1979 to about 20% in June of 1981. (source: Wikipedia). While the absolute value of those rates is enormous compared to rates today, the relative difference is much smaller. For example, while Volker’s fed doubled the federal funds rate in two years (the very short-term overnight rate that banks lend to each other), Powell’s Fed has increased rates by over 4,000 percent…. from a low of 0.08% in early 2022 to over 3% by September. That relative increase has had a tremendously negative impact on the value of existing bonds, as rising rates reduce the value of existing bonds with lower yields.

To get a better understanding of the impact of rate trends on both the value of fixed income and its contribution to overall 60/40 portfolio performance, Global Atlantic Financial Group conducted an analysis of the 80-year period spanning 1942 through 2021. In this analysis, they wanted to get a better understanding of how much of a 60/40 portfolio’s historical performance could be attributed to fixed income, during two distinctly different periods.

Specifically, they wanted to know if the last 40 years of steadily declining interest rates, which spanned 1982 through 2021, produced fixed income outperformance compared to that produced during the period of increasing rates, from 1942 through 1981. In doing so, they could then determine how much of the 60/40 average annual return was attributable to fixed income versus equities, and perhaps draw some conclusions about the future of the 60/40 portfolio as a core strategy.

Details and Assumptions of Analysis:

The hypothetical 60/40 portfolio and its returns represent the compound annualized growth rate (CAGR) of 60% equity and 40% fixed income allocations, rebalanced annually. Equity is represented by the S&P 500 total return index. However, given that the length of the analysis (beginning in 1941) predates today’s well-known fixed-income benchmarks, a proxy was developed comprised of a blend of 40% U.S. government bonds and 60% corporate bonds, rebalanced annually. Government bonds are represented by the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond and corporate bonds are derived using Moody’s Aaa and Baa corporate bond yields from the Federal Reserve website and deriving the return, based on calculations from Aswath Damodaran, Stern School of Business at New York University.

Results: 2.5% over 40 Years = Huge Difference

The results of the analysis were surprising on a couple of points. Overall, the average compound annualized growth rate of the 60/40 portfolio during the four decades of declining rates (1981-2021) was a robust 11.17%, while during the prior forty-year period that rate clocked in at 8.68%, for a difference of 2.49% on average annually. While that may not seem all that significant on the surface, consider this: $100,000 growing over forty years at an average of 11.17% compounded annually produces over $4 million in additional earnings as compared to growing at 8.68%. It grows to $6,900,000 at 11.17% and about $2,795,000 at 8.68%.

That additional 2.49% in 60/40 annualized performance over the 1982-2021 period can be almost entirely attributed to a massive difference in fixed income performance during that period, while equity performance, somewhat surprising, was not all that different.

Performance of 60/40 Portfolio and Its Constituents, 1942-2021

60/40 Fixed Income Equity 1942-1981 8.68% 3.52% 11.60% 1982-2021 11.17% 8.74% 12.22%

The Future of 60/40

A Barron’s article from Oct. 16, 2022, is titled “The 60/40 Portfolio is Having Its Worst Year in a Century. What’s Next.” Author Jacob Sonenshine mentions that Fed-induced rate hikes are happening so quickly that “rates on all bonds must rise – and their prices must fall.” He offers a glimmer of hope, however, when he states that the medicine of those rapidly rising short rates may be enough to dampen demand, cool inflation, and ultimately result in bringing yields down some on longer-date bonds. And while that dampening demand may also mean more chilling effects on stocks as they reflect lower earnings expectations and results in the short-term, longer-term the environment may be setting up for better performance in both stocks and bonds.

The challenge, of course, is nobody knows when that might happen, or precisely how it all plays out. While the risks in fixed income are markedly lower now than when interest rates were closer to zero, they remain, as do equity risks despite equities being much cheaper today than a few months ago. However, let’s just assume that despite the awful year that both stocks and bonds are having at the same time, the concept of having a portfolio that includes exposure to both stocks and bonds still has merit and likely always will. However, there is no law written of which I am aware that states the perfect allocation remains 60/40. Why not 50/30/20? Is now the time to think about adding another asset category to the mix with some unique risk-mitigating properties?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

The Fixed Indexed Annuity: Flat or Up, Never Down

A type of fixed annuity known as a fixed indexed annuity could be an excellent addition to any portfolio in which the qualities of stability and growth potential are a desired attribute.

In its most basic form, a fixed indexed annuity credits interest annually up to a limit – called an indexed interest cap. The scale and timing of interest crediting depends on the performance of an underlying index, most commonly the S&P 500 price return index (dividends are not included in the return here).

For example, if the S&P 500 index was up 23% at the end of a one-year interest-crediting term, and the annuity had a 10% cap, it would credit 10%. On the other hand, if the index declined 20% by the end of the interest term, no interest would be credited, but nothing would be lost.

Frequency and Scale: The Raw Ingredients of Indexed Interest Crediting

While it may seem something of a gamble to hook one’s interest crediting to the vagaries of the stock market, the fact that you can’t lose money removes much of that sentiment. Further, once you consider how often the S&P 500 price return index has been positive in a calendar year, and how often those positive moves were over double digits, you can see the attraction of a “maybe” interest crediting opportunity of up to 10% (the cap) each year.

For example, from the inception of the S&P 500 Index in 1957 through 2021, 47 of those 65 calendar years saw the index produce a positive outcome, with 18 being negative, for a positive hit rate about 73% of the time. And since the negatives are only a “zero” and not a loss, we can treat them all the same in an indexed annuity. About those 47 positive years: 37 saw returns north of 10%...which is about 77% of the time, while the remaining 10 positive years saw returns between 0 and 10%.

So, let’s play this out. If one can reasonably assume that, for example, a seven-year fixed indexed annuity has seven chances of crediting interest based on index performance, it would also be reasonable to think that perhaps 5 of those years would be positive (5/7 = 71%), and perhaps 4 of those 5 positive years would be at the 10% cap, assuming the issuing company renewed the cap rate at 10% each year. Run the math on 4 out of 7 years at 10% with the 5th year at perhaps 5%, and you get a total return of 53.73% or a compound annualized growth rate over seven years of about 6.35%. That’s a decent return for a product with zero risk and may be as good or better than the expected returns in the fixed-income portion of the portfolio, even with the higher yields available today.

What about Correlation?

While this may make it seem like the annuity is still correlated with the underlying index, that is not always the case. Yes, over one-year periods, it will move up with the market (limited by the cap), but it won’t go down if the market goes down. In this respect, it is asymmetrically correlated with its index. But what about over longer periods of time?

For example, one of the worst five-year periods in the S&P was the period from 2004-2008. While the total return version of the index lost about 10% over that period (thanks largely to the big drop in 2008), an indexed annuity with a five-year term, a 9% indexed interest cap, and annual crediting using the price return version of the index would have produced just under 27% in total return over those five years. Why? It benefited from returns of 8.99%, 3.00%, 9.00%, and 3.53% from 2004-2007, and lost nothing when the index declined 38.5% in 2008.

Summary

Whether a 60/40 allocation remains optimal going forward is up to an individual and their planner. But seeing the risk that remains in bonds during a period of rapidly rising rates may cause some to think about broadening their portfolio holdings to include an asset with rock-solid stability credentials, and the potential for growth that may rival fixed income over a long-term holding period. Fixed indexed annuities fit that description, and provide attractive correlation properties over various performance periods.

About the Author: John Rafferty

John Rafferty has spent much of his 30-year career building annuity marketing departments at MassMutual, AIG/American General, and Symetra. He holds a B.A. in economics from Colby College and an M.A. in public policy from Trinity College, and currently operates an annuity sales and marketing consultancy, RaffertyAnnuityFraming.com.