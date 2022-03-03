Rising Interest Rates: What Investors Need to Know

Are higher interest rates really something to fear? Adviser Matt Stratman explains why you should be careful about letting interest rates dictate your entire investment strategy.

By Matt Stratman

Are higher interest rates really something that should strike fear into the heart of Wall Street? As Warren Buffet has pointed out, "The value of every business, the value of a farm, the value of an apartment, the value of any economic asset is 100% sensitive to interest rates. The higher interest rates are, the less that present value is going to be. Every business, whether it's Coca-Cola or Gillette or Wells Fargo — its intrinsic valuation is 100% sensitive to interest rates."

Matt Stratman

The near-term threat of rising interest rates seems imminent, which brings an increasingly volatile stock market. However, interest rates aren't the only factor that affects stock prices. While there are certain risks to rising interest rates, there are also some potential benefits. How you prepare for the likelihood of higher rates will have an impact on your portfolio in the coming months and years.

What causes interest rates to rise or fall?

Supply and demand are the driving force that will cause interest rates to rise or fall. Demand comes from anyone borrowing money, like a homebuyer, a small business owner, a large corporation, and even our government borrows money. When banks are more willing to lend, and investors have a higher appetite for bonds, supply increases. Interest rates are likely to decline when supply is greater than demand, and interest rates will likely rise when demand is greater than supply.

The Federal Reserve can significantly impact the supply and demand of interest rates in the U.S. economy. The Fed can raise and lower the overnight rate, which is the rate that banks charge one another to borrow money. They can purchase Treasury bonds to increase cash in the economy and thus reduce interest rates. The third power that the Fed has is to adjust bank reserve requirements. When they set the reserve higher, banks will have less money to lend, and when the reserve is lower, banks can increase their lending. Right now, our economy is experiencing higher than average levels of inflation, and the Federal Reserve is signaling that they will begin taking action to raise interest rates.

What's at risk when interest rates go up?

Many growth stocks have a relatively high price-to-earnings multiple since investors base the company's value on a history of high growth and future expected earnings. However, as interest rates rise, future cash flows become less valuable. High-growth businesses also rely more heavily on debt to operate; as a result, interest rates will increase their cost of capital.

Stocks in the energy sector, commodities, and REITs may all be particularly sensitive to higher interest rates. When inflation rises, these equities are often beneficiaries of high inflation. As higher interest rates slow inflation, however, these companies will be under pressure.

Many investors have been told to invest in bonds if they wish to be conservative; however, fixed-income investments will be hurt as interest rates rise. Bonds generate a consistent payment based on an interest rate that many investors rely on for income. When interest rates rise, existing bonds will lose value as they have a lower rate than new issues. Long-term bonds will have the worst return since their low-interest rates are fixed for many years into the future.

How to prepare for higher interest rates

A rising rate environment may be less challenging for value stocks to endure. Value stocks have lower price-to-earnings ratios and higher profit margins than high-growth companies. In addition, value companies have greater financial reserves without depending heavily on debt, resulting in a lower cost of capital when interest rates are high.

When looking for specific industries that may benefit from higher interest rates, look at financials and consumer discretionary. Banks and other financial institutions may earn higher margins by lending at higher rates. Additionally, since rising rates are typically a response to a healthy economy, consumer discretionary stocks have performed well in previous rate hike cycles. However, if the rate increases are too aggressive and stifle economic growth, consumer spending may eventually slow down as the process carries on.

Fixed-income investors need to be particularly selective of which types of bonds they hold in their portfolios. Short-term and floating-rate bonds will perform better than long-term in a rising interest rate environment. Because they will mature at par value soon, bonds close to maturity won't lose as much value as longer-term bonds. Floating rate bonds have an interest rate that adjusts as interest in the economy moves up or down. For this reason, when interest rates rise, the value of a floating rate bond will be more stable, and the income it offers may even increase.

While fixed income investors need to be careful while rates are rising, they will appreciate the higher rates once they reach a plateau. Money held in the bank will likely have a higher yield and newly issued bonds will generate more income. This will benefit many conservative investors who are not comfortable investing in the stock market.

Summary

Mark Twain is famous for saying, "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes." While there may be some parallels to previous cycles this rate-hike cycle will play out in its own unique way. It may be possible to tactically allocate your investments to minimize the burden and even benefit from higher rates. If your predictions come true and are timed correctly, a slight adjustment to a few sectors in your portfolio might provide some marginal gain.

However, be careful about letting interest rates dictate your entire investment strategy. If demand is greater than supply, energy and real estate sectors may continue to do well while interest rates are going up. The financial sector could still underperform for a variety of reasons even if the margins on their loans are higher.

Warren Buffett himself recognizes how interest rates can affect investments. Yet, he has taken a long-term approach to his own investing, staying invested in high-quality companies through multiple rate-hike cycles and ignoring short-term fluctuations. A well-executed financial plan that stays on course is more valuable than a constantly changing investment strategy.

About the author: Matt Stratman

Matt Stratman is a financial adviser at Western International Securities. His focus is helping business owners and entrepreneurs who are planning for retirement. With a strong client-centered approach, he creates personalized investment strategies to help them reach their financial goals.