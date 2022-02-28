Rising Interest Rates and Your Investment Plan

By Massi De Santis

With inflation running above 7% from last year, the Federal Reserve Bank announced it will soon start increasing their interest rate target from the current level of zero. Many market commentators are viewing this as the end of a party, and predicting poor returns on stocks and bonds. For some, bond investors are guaranteed to lose money, as bond values typically decline with rising interest rates. We do face uncertainty about future rates, inflation, and market returns. But much of this uncertainty is not new, and it is not necessarily a signal of poor returns. Let’s review what rising interest rates may mean for the economy and what that implies for your financial plan.

Why Do Interest Rates Change?

The first lesson about interest rates is that they are market prices: interest rates measure the cost of capital, the market rate that a borrower pays to borrow money. This market rate is determined by factors that affect the supply and demand of capital at any point in time. Saying that rising rates will lead to slow growth or poor returns is incorrect. It’s like saying a high thermometer reading determines high temperature.

When people talk about interest rates, they typically refer to the interest rates on government bonds. However, it is important to keep in mind that there are many types of bonds and interest rates, and they can be affected by different factors. Borrowers can be the government, corporations, small businesses, and households, and all of them pay different but related interest rates. Because interest rates depend on many factors, a period of rising interest rates on government bonds does not have to be bad news for investors, and it may very well be good news!

Interest Rates and Market Returns

During economic expansions, increased demand for capital can increase interest rates. Higher expected profits from increased consumer demand makes investment projects more profitable. Increased profitability in turn increases demand for investments, which causes interest rates to rise. The value of stocks is affected by both the profitability of investments, which increases the value of stocks, and the higher interest rates, which may lower it. During expansions, the first effect dominates and stocks typically rally. So, rising interest rates may be a good thing for the economy and investors.

An example is the 2003-2006 expansion, illustrated below. The interest rate on one-year Treasuries increased from about 1% in June 2003 to over 5% in July 2006, while the economy expanded. That’s a big increase. During this period, a 60/40 index of stocks and bonds would have returned about 11%, above its historical average, and the Bloomberg Aggregate Intermediate Index, a representation of a typical bond portfolio, returned 2.79%.

Interest Rates Rise in Expansions

Source: 1 Year Rate is the market yield on 1-year constant maturity Treasuries from FRED. The Bloomberg US aggregate index from Dimensional. The 60/40 portfolio is a mix of 30% S&P 500, 8% CRSP 6-10 index, 30% MSCI World ex-US index, and 40% one-month T-bills. Data from Dimensional.

Different bonds are affected differently by the changes in demand and supply for capital during economic expansions. For example, as interest rates on government bonds rise, interest rates on bonds issued by corporations may not, because their riskiness declines as profitability increases. Plus, the returns of a bond fund, particularly if distributions are reinvested, can be positive even if the bonds lose value. It is because of these reasons that the bond index in the figure above increased in value between 2003 and 2006.

With regards to stocks, there is generally very little correlation between stock returns and interest rates, as recent research by Dimensional Fund Advisors show. Stock prices are generally riskier than bonds, and very sensitive to changes in uncertainty and expectations about profitability. Many of the factors that affect expectations about stocks do not relate to the factors leading to increasing interest rates, which results in the low correlation we see in practice.

Markets are Forward Looking

Market prices today aggregate the expectations of all market participants, including predictions about the economy, inflation, and monetary policy actions. For example, while the Fed said it will have to raise its interest rates soon, market interest rates of government bonds at different maturities have already increased, as the picture below shows.

Interest Rates are Rising

It is important to point out the Fed does not set targets for the rates we see above, and is only one of the many participants in the market that collectively determine market interest rates. So, why do rates increase now? What is the market expecting? The increase is more about what the Fed statement means for the economy than what it means for the Fed’s interest rate target (the so-called federal funds rate, the rate at which banks lend to each other).

The Fed’s Challenge

Think about what we have learned so far: interest rates should naturally increase during economic expansions and markets are forward looking and react to information about economic prospects. What’s missing from this analysis is where the economy is now, our starting point. We are coming out of a period of economic disruption due to the pandemic and other government restrictions, increased government spending, and a large increase in the money supply (over 20% in two years). These factors certainly affect expectations.

Increased government spending can slow private investments and growth, and increase inflation. An increase in the money supply without a corresponding increase in economic activity will also generate inflation. Inflation in turn is bad for the economy and financial markets, as it leads to increased uncertainty, reduced lending activity, and reduced economic growth. For example, in the decade between January 1970 and December 1979, inflation averaged 7.4% per year, while the S&P 500 Index averaged 5.9%, lower than inflation, and below its long-run average of over 10%.

Currently, markets are weighing the prospects of an expansion with rising interest rates and positive market returns, against the challenges that increased government spending and too much money in circulation may have on the recovery. Here is the Fed’s challenge: signal that interest rates will increase in a way consistent with the economic recovery, while convincing the markets that inflation is contained and they are not reacting too late to tame it.

The Fed's statement that it will increase interest rates worries some investors because they are afraid of runaway inflation. But it is also a welcoming move because it is what you want in an expansion to keep inflation in check. Until the uncertainty about these two scenarios is cleared, you can expect some volatility. Making a prediction about where the markets are going is equivalent to betting on one scenario over the other.

What To Do With Your Investment Plan

We should always expect volatility and uncertainty in financial markets. What is different at different points in time is the source of the volatility. But the cure for market volatility is pretty much always the same: be diversified, invest for the long term, and manage the risks that matter to you.

On the other hand, it is also true that going through periods of uncertainty can change our appreciation of the risks we take and our behaviors towards them. So, if the prospect for inflation has you worried, here are some suggestions to help you ride this period of uncertainty.

Save More

The first suggestion is to increase precautionary savings. Every time uncertainty increases, it is a good time to reduce or postpone spending. Postpone that big vacation or a new car purchase if you can, and reduce spending on discretionary savings. If you are saving to accumulate a nest egg for retirement or other goals, do not worry about low returns, think of a market decline as a good opportunity to buy investments at lower prices. So, save more!

Use TIPS to Protect Your Portfolio from Unexpected Inflation

Inflation uncertainty can be reduced by investing in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, which are Treasury bonds with payments that adjust for inflation. There are a number of passive mutual funds and ETFs of short to intermediate maturities that invest in TIPS. Portfolios dedicated to retirement income should have a substantial portion of their fixed income invested in TIPS, as inflation can be one of the main risks to retirement income.

Stocks tend to outperform inflation over long periods, even during periods of higher-than-average inflation, while traditional bonds may not do so. So, during periods of higher-than-average inflation, stocks may be relatively more appealing than bonds. However, before increasing your stock allocation, consider the fact that you are trading off one risk (inflation risk) for another (market risk).

Use a Goals-Based Approach

A way to address the risk-return tradeoff above is to build your portfolio using a goals-based approach. The income-based portfolio can benefit from increased exposure to TIPS and a moderate allocation to stocks. Other long-term goals that require growth can benefit from an increased exposure to stocks, while intermediate goals may need smaller adjustments. Finally, be flexible about some of your goals in terms of both horizon and dollar amounts, particularly for short to intermediate goals.

