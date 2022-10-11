10 Things People Often Don't Take into Account (But Should) When Retiring/Moving Abroad
What should you take into account when retiring abroad? The team at International Citizens Group has compiled their top 10 pieces of advice that oftentimes are not considered, but are highly important for those moving abroad.
- Americans who move overseas must still file tax returns in the USA and are charged taxes on earnings over a certain threshold. You will also have to pay taxes in your new country if you become a resident. This can take a larger bite out of your budget than many people realize. If you have a foreign bank account with more than $10,000 in it, it must be reported to the USA. Other assets may also need to be reported too.
- If you have made an estate plan that involves a trust, the trust may not be recognized in the country you relocate to. Estate taxes also differ widely depending on what country you are residing in. Have your estate plan reviewed by someone with expertise in financial planning in your new country.
- If you have life insurance in your home country, it is unlikely that it will pay out if you die while retired overseas. Many life insurance policies do not pay out if you die while living in a foreign country. You may need an international life insurance plan, which will pay out no matter where you are in the world.
- Medicare will not cover you in other countries. However, you should maintain it both for visits home and in case you ever decide to move back to the USA. And if you haven't enrolled, make sure you do so by age 65 so that you won't incur a penalty!
- Perhaps you are considering moving to a country with "free" healthcare. While it may be free for citizens, it generally isn't for people coming from overseas. Or you may be barred from enrolling in the system due to a pre-existing health condition. In most cases, you will need a private health insurance policy as a retiring expat.
- Many medications that you may be familiar with by brand name (Prozac, Viagra, Lasix) are called by a different name overseas. Make sure to get the drug name from your doctor as well as the brand name so that your healthcare provider in your new country knows what to prescribe for you.
- Check to make sure your medication is not illegal in the country you are moving to. Common prescription medications in the USA that are banned in other countries include sleep aids such as Ambien, attention-deficit disorder medications such as Adderall and Ritalin, and pain relievers such as OxyContin and Vicodin. This also includes over-the-counter medications. What Americans call Tylenol or acetaminophen is known as paracetamol in most of the rest of the world. Many over-the-counter allergy medications have different names overseas as well. Pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) is illegal in a number of countries, including Mexico. Don't bring it with you - an arrest is a terrible way to begin life in your new country!
- The battery for your wheelchair may not be able to travel with you on an airplane. Even if it is legally allowable, sometimes airlines still will not allow you to board. U.S. Representative Jim Langevin, who uses a power wheelchair, was denied boarding by Lufthansa in August 2022 even though his wheelchair battery was compliant. If you are bringing your power chair to Europe, Asia, Africa, or Oceania, you will need a 220-240 volt charger for your battery. Most power chairs have this as an option, but if you have an older chair you may need to invest in a newer one before your move.
- Spend months there in the "off-season." Thailand may be lovely in November, but you may find the monsoons of July through September a challenge. Similarly, foreigners who have only visited Costa Rica in March or April are often shocked when they experience the rainy season in May-December. Retirees who moved to Portugal for the sun are surprised by its winter deluges. (Yes, rain is a theme.)
- If the first language in your destination is not English, then it will be harder to get medical care in English. If you are having a heart attack or a stroke, is your command of the local language good enough to communicate with a medical professional? If you aren't fluent, identify medical facilities where you can be treated by doctors that speak your language. If you have an international medical insurance plan, your plan can direct you to private facilities where the professionals speak English.