Qualified Charitable Distribution Tips

If you are charitably inclined and over age 70 1/2, a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, could be an excellent way to gift money to your favorite charity.

At the current time, if you have an IRA or similar retirement plan, you are subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) from these plans. (RMDs are required for those over 72. However, if you turned age 70 1/2 before Dec 31, 2019, your RMD date is age 70 1/2). These rules don't apply to Roth IRAs (QCDs can be made from a Roth IRA but there is no tax advantage to do so) or plans like a 401(k) if you are still employed at that company and are less than a 5% owner.

For the rest of us who are at least age 70 1/2 (or will be by Dec 31st of the year you turn 70), and charitably inclined, we can gift our RMD, up to $100,000, from our IRA to a qualified charity. If you are married and file jointly, your spouse can also do the same from their IRA.

Why would you want to do this versus writing a check directly to the charity? Required minimum distributions are fully taxable as ordinary income and get added to your other income, which could push you into a higher tax bracket, ultimately causing you to pay more taxes. Lowering your income can also save you money by avoiding increased Medicare premiums or taxes on your Social Security.

In addition, if you have been taking the standard deduction when filing your taxes, utilizing a QCD provides for a tax benefit from the donation even though you aren't itemizing.

A few things to consider:

If you are still making deductible contributions into your IRA, the amount you can donate under a QCD is reduced.

You cannot utilize a QCD with an inherited IRA if you are under 70 1/2.

Donations must be made directly from the custodian to the qualified charity.

Always seek proper tax advice before making any decisions.

