Skip to main content
LTC Insurance What is a Pool of Money
LTC Insurance What is a Pool of Money

What's a 'Pool of Money' in Long-Term Care Insurance?

A pool of money could be the star of the show in your long-term care plan. Brant Steck explains why.

When deciding between an indemnity and a reimbursement plan, it’s important to consider the pool of money and why it matters so much says C. Brant Steck, vice president at BUI.

A pool of money is not something that comes with an indemnity plan, because as soon as the client goes on claim, they receive the full monthly maximum benefit every month. It does however affect the reimbursement plan. If the client submits receipts for less than the monthly maximum, the remainder goes to their pool of money for future use. 

Steck explains this with a mathematical example.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Steck sets up an example in which a client has a monthly maximum benefit of $5,000 and a benefit period of 36 months. This results in an $180,000 pool of money ($5,000 multiplied by 36 months).

Steck continues the example, imagining that the same client doesn't spend the maximum benefit on their care in Year One. So, for example, instead of spending $5,000 a month, they only spend $3,000 a month in actual expenses. Halfway through the year, they increase to spending $3,500 a month. 

Moving forward, in Year Two, the client begins the year by spending $4,000 a month instead of the full $5,000. Halfway through the year, they begin spending the full $5,000 monthly benefit. 

In Year Three, the client continues spending the full $5,000 right from the start.

So, put all together in Year One, the client spent $39,000. In Year Two, they spent $54,000. In Year Three, they spent $60,000. If we add up those years, that comes up to $153,000.

The pool of money in the original calculation was $180,000. So, because they have this pool of money, and because they didn't use the maximum monthly benefit each month, there is still $27,000 in that pool of money or five more months of coverage, Steck says. That 36-month benefit period could actually go on many more months thanks to the pool of money, which is why it matters so much. 

You may also like:

You may also like

How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim

ask bob thumbnail

When can a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy?

Long-Term Care: Ready or Not, Here it Comes

Many people who have HIV/AIDS took their retirement funds and Social Security benefits out after they had been diagnosed, thinking that they may as well take advantage of life while they still had it. Many maxed out their credit cards, did bucket-list items, sold their life insurance and assets for money, and ultimately didn’t prepare for their future because they didn’t think there was a future for which to prepare.

What happens when I can't take care of myself anymore?

Major Changes to Washington State’s Long-Term Care Program

pexels-vanessa-garcia-6326095

A new wave of changes is coming to Washington State's long-term care program: WA Cares Fund.

charitable giving charity
Your Money

What's a 'Pool of Money' in Long-Term Care Insurance?

By Mer Brownjust now
ask bob thumbnail
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: What's the Impact to My Social Security Benefits With Only 35 Work Credits?

By Robert Powell, CFP19 hours ago
Member Exclusive
money thumbnail
Your Money

Smart Ways to Give to Charity

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 12, 2022
pexels-pixabay-164527
Your Money

Tapping Into Your Inner Vanderbilt

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 11, 2022
footprints in sand thumbnail
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up: Jul 3 - 9

By Retirement DailyJul 9, 2022
graduation thumbnail
NexGen Money

5 Things to Know About 529 Plans

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 8, 2022
thumbnail
Your Money

3 Liquidity and Diversification Strategies for Small Business Owners

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 7, 2022
pexels-nataliya-vaitkevich-6120166
Social Security/Medicare

The 2022 Guide to Calculating Social Security Benefits

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 7, 2022
Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Tools & Resources

Women, Divorce and Retirement: Tell Us Your Story

By Retirement DailyJul 6, 2022