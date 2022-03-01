Not All Indexes Are Created Equal (or Cap-Weighted)

In order to choose an index, you need to look under the hood and discern the differences and risks.

By George T. Padula, CFP

“What did the market do today?”

“How about that market?”

“That market is really something, eh?”

These are common questions, but here’s an uncommon answer: To what “market” are you referring? U.S. or international? Stocks or bonds? Crypto? Or real estate, perhaps?

George Padula

If we truly want to discuss markets, we need to define it. One way to measure the performance of a market is by looking at an index. Any index owns a basket of securities that are intended to represent a market. There are many, many indexes: stock market indexes, bond market indexes, U.S. based and international indexes, and even indexes of other asset classes such as real estate or commodities.

U.S. Stock Indexes: Looking Under the Hood

Some of the most popular stock indexes quoted in the U.S. are the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Russell 2000. All of these provide industry-standard benchmarks that are often quoted to reflect the performance of stocks in the United States. However, when you look under the hood, these indexes are quite different. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are considered indexes of larger U.S. stocks. The Nasdaq holds a broader mix of stocks though with a technology sector focus, and the Russell 2000 holds many smaller companies.

We have provided two tables below which show the breakdowns of the top-five holdings and sector weightings of these four stock indexes:

From the two tables above, we can make several observations:

First, there is 100% overlap in the top-five holdings between the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, and they are all technology stocks. However, only Microsoft is a top-five holding across the S&P 500, DJIA, and Nasdaq.

Another observation is around the concentration of top weighting in these indexes. The top five of the Nasdaq represent 37% of the entire index vs. 23% of the S&P 500 and 32% of the DJIA. The Nasdaq Composite over its history typically had higher representation in the technology sector, which currently is 42% of the index vs. 14% of the Russell 2000, 22% of the DJIA and 28% of the S&P 500.

The small-cap Russell 2000, by contrast, is far less concentrated at 2% among its top-five holdings. This means its performance is far less dependent on the performance of its top holdings compared with the other indexes listed above. That said, the Russell 2000 also comprised much smaller companies, which carry their own business-specific risks and can be more volatile as an asset class.

Let’s look at some history of the S&P 500:

In 2003 (after the unwind of the technology bubble), technology had dropped to only 14% of the S&P 500, and the only technology stock in the top-five holdings of the S&P 500 was Microsoft. It was a much more diversified list, including some industrial, energy, healthcare, and financial services in the mix.

But in the last two decades, technology companies have outperformed other sectors, and have grown into a large component of the S&P 500 (currently about 28% of the index).

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite seems to be even more concentrated than the S&P 500, and yet there are more than 2,500 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite. This implies that many of the stock holdings in this index are so small that each individually do not really matter to the performance of the overall index.

The conclusion? The more concentration in the index, the greater the potential risk.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Are all indexes created the same way? Cap-Weighted vs. Equal Weighted vs. Price-Weighted Indexes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Indexes are so-called “market-capitalization weighted,” or simply “cap-weighted,” indexes. The largest companies, by market capitalization, have the most weight in the index. A simple way to think of stocks held in cap-weighted indexes is as if they are slugging it out in some kind of survival of the fittest: The best performers win and rise to the top over time.

Stocks in a cap-weighted index are directly tied to the market capitalization or size of the companies. Market capitalization represents the number of shares outstanding in the company multiplied by its stock price. So, all else being equal, (ceteris paribus for those fans of classical Latin) the better the performance of a stock over time, the bigger its market capitalization, which leads to bigger weightings in the index.

What if instead of weighting each holding by size, we could equal-weight them, so that there were fixed equal percentages of all stocks in the index, with the objective of reducing these concentration risks caused by market appreciation in the stocks? The result: a very different looking index, especially among the top holdings:

The DJIA is a “price-weighted” index of only 30 stocks. The weighting of a stock in the index is a function of its stock price relative to the other constituents. The DJIA is calculated by adding up the prices of each of the 30 stocks and then dividing that sum by a divisor. Using the current divisor, each $1.00 change in the price of a stock in the DJIA works out to the Index moving by about 7 points. Higher-priced stocks have more influence than lower-priced stocks. For example, a $100 stock will have twice the impact of a $50 stock, regardless of the market capitalization.

Companies in the DJIA with higher absolute stock prices have the most influence. Let’s look at a simple example: A $1.00 price increase in the price of Apple’s stock (approximately $160/share as of 1/26/22) and a $1.00 increase in the price of Intel’s stock (around $51/share as of 1/26/22) both move the DJIA by the same number of Index points. However, for both Intel, and Apple, the percentage gains are much different, around 20% for Intel and 5% for Apple. That is, it takes a 20% move up in Intel’s stock to impact the Index by the same amount as a 5% increase in Apple’s stock.

Annual Rebalanced Small Cap Indexes

The Russell 2000, on the other hand, is technically a market-cap weighted index like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. But unlike these indexes, the Russell 2000 goes through an annual rebalancing every spring in an attempt to represent the smallest 2,000 stocks in the United States. The Russell 2000 rebalances its holdings annually every spring. As companies get bigger and are too large, they are subsequently kicked out of the index. As a result, the top weightings in the index are usually much smaller than the other indexes in the table above, and the differences in the relative weightings of its constituent holdings also tend to be less.

A World of Indexes

To this point, we have focused on U.S. stock indexes because the names and terminology are familiar. But remember that indexing is not just a United States or stock-market-centric phenomenon.

There are indexes across a variety of other global markets and asset classes. The concepts discussed above, however, still hold true whenever analyzing an index: It is always a good idea to look under the hood and determine the differences and potential concentration risks from the standpoint of both sectors and top holdings.

Bond indexes can be trickier than stock indexes due to liquidity. Corporate bonds especially do not offer the same level of liquidity — or ability to easily sell the bond without affecting its price — as most stocks do.

For this reason, many bond indexes can see short-term dislocations in price during periods of selling pressure because fund managers cannot sell positions fast enough to keep up with redemptions. This is another risk factor that is specific to bond indexes because fewer than 25% of seasoned corporate bonds have at least one trade during the average day and the other 75% of seasoned bonds do not trade at all during the day typically. The same can hold true in certain international and emerging markets, where liquidity can be much thinner than in the U.S. for both bonds and stocks.

What Is the Right Index to Use?

There is no right or wrong answer to this question. That said, we would suggest choosing an index that represents a benchmark you believe is best suited for your long-term financial objectives. As we can see from the history of the S&P 500 holdings, top holdings and weightings can shift around from period to period, but over time, any short-term volatility these dynamics might create are eventually balanced out through the long-term performance of all the index’s constituents.

So, when the question is asked, “how did the market do?” the first answer may be, “which market?” The second may be “It depends.”

About the author: George T. Padula, Jr., CFP®

George T. Padula, Jr., is a principal and wealth manager of Modera Wealth Management, LLC. He specializes in small business owners, college planning, retirement planning, endowments and foundations and charitable giving. In addition, George also serves as Modera’s chief investment officer.

George holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst® certification and the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Boston College’s Carroll Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colby College.

George is a member of the FPA, NAPFA, the Boston Security Analysts Society, the Boston Estate Planning Council, and the CFA® Institute. He also is on the Advisory Council for The Samfund.

Modera Wealth Management., LLC (“Modera”) is an SEC-registered investment advisor with places of business in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Modera may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements. SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. For information pertaining to our registration status, fees and services, please contact us or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov) to obtain a copy of our disclosure statement set forth in Form ADV Part 2A. Please read the disclosure statement carefully before you invest or send money.

This article is limited to the dissemination of general information about Modera’s investment advisory and financial planning services that is not suitable for everyone. Nothing herein should be interpreted or construed as investment advice nor as legal, tax or accounting advice nor as personalized financial planning, tax planning or wealth management advice. For legal, tax and accounting-related matters, we recommend you seek the advice of a qualified attorney or accountant. This article is not a substitute for personalized investment or financial planning from Modera. There is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed herein will come to pass, and the information herein should not be considered a solicitation to engage in a particular investment or financial planning strategy. The statements and opinions expressed in this article are subject to change without notice based on changes in the law and other conditions.

Investing in the markets involves gains and losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Information herein is subject to change without notice and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security or to engage in a particular investment or financial planning strategy. Individual client asset allocations and investment strategies differ based on varying degrees of diversification and other factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or guarantee against a loss.