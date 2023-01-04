Non-Correlated Assets in Your Retirement Portfolio

By Martin Lowenthal, AEP

Historically, the traditional retirement savings plan largely consisted of a portfolio of stocks and bonds in a ratio of 60/40 or some other combination, and adjusted along the way. A lot of savers have also used real estate and other investments, also risk-based assets, which is why it is so valuable and important to have adequate risk management for long-term planning.

Martin Lowenthal

What has also been assumed historically is that bonds were a lower-risk, low-volatility diversification asset. Added to this, for the last 40 years interest rates have been trending down – from around 20% in the 1980s all the way to negative rates in the 2020s. This trend helped reduce overall portfolio volatility.

This all changed in 2022 when the Fed revised its position and started raising interest rates at a far faster pace than expected due to inflation pressures. The rate increases sent equities down and took bonds along with them at the worst possible time, resulting in the 60/40 portfolio being on course for its worst year ever, according to Bank of America’s Global Investment Financial data.

Making things worse, and according to this recent academic research on withdrawal rates, researchers have determined that the new withdrawal rate rule of thumb should be around 2%, or about half the original “rule” based on work done by William Bengen in 1994. Stated otherwise, a retiree would need about $5 million in assets to produce $100,000 in income, before taxes and fees. Failure risk gets amplified again when there is a 30% drawdown, as we are living through now, and this is aside from longevity risk, which is also a risk multiplier.

In addition to stocks and bonds falling in unison, it seems as if many other assets, like gold and more recently crypto, are becoming more and more correlated as they have been falling in price as well.

If a saver was ready to retire and had been responsible and retired at the end of 2021, he would have been very confident about his retirement outcomes. Just nine months later, if he had relied heavily on the traditional stocks/bonds model, he would be staring down some very tough decisions as he now faces a sequence of returns risk in addition to rising inflation.

This article appeared on the front page of the Wall Street Journal on 11/14/2022. It refers to actual retirees staring down these tough choices right now.

Retirees and near-retirees in their 50s and 60s are frustrated and looking for answers. The question that I hear is usually “What could I have done differently?”

The solution I share is to introduce more rigorous risk and tax management as soon as possible by introducing non-correlated, tax-efficient assets into the plan.

It is very important to contextualize the ‘why’ of risk management by fully understanding and differentiating the traditional buy-reinvest-and-hope method to a more rigorous approach of financial balance and tax optimization by redirecting some of the new savings, dividends, and interest from portfolios to reduce risk and compound tax.

Many savers use mutual funds, which can sustain yearly losses but still distribute capital gains, dividends, and interest. There is also a difference between compounding and growth. If the market goes down 25% then it has to go up 33% just to break even, and you lose the time value while waiting. A good example of this was the so-called “lost decade” from 2000-2010, when the S&P 500 returned very little before taxes and fees but savers moved ten years closer to retirement. We may well be entering another one of those periods now.

With any investment, the expected ROR (rate of return) is based on valuation at entry, and by any measure, valuations over the past decade or so have been extended. You cannot have compounding in something that can go down, but you can have growth. Also, if you experience your down-market years early in retirement it’s almost impossible to catch up.

The chart below, from The Living Balance Sheet®, shows how the sequence of returns after retirement can have a devasting effect. Stated otherwise, you need luck during your accumulation period, and then, when you retire, not rely so heavily on risk-based assets but introduce non-correlated assets as soon as you can. (For a more detailed look, read this.)

The Living Balance Sheet® (LBS) and the LBS Logo are service marks of Guardian. © Copyright 2005-2022 Guardian.

My approach with savers is to direct the first dollars to low-risk, non-correlated, and tax-advantaged assets and then build on that by directing the next dollars to risk-based assets. For older clients, who have already developed assets, I show them how to rebalance by introducing the non-correlated asset by reallocating some of their assets, like bonds for example, that were very highly valued.

The non-correlated asset I use is whole life insurance. While the main purpose of life insurance is the death benefit, it is important to understand the other advantages it can provide. It has some unique economic characteristics that help manage multiple risks. Over time it has shone during tough times and acted as a bond alternative when bonds had become incredibly risky to own:

It is an asset you can own that, by contract, has to go up and can never go down. This eliminates the sequence of returns risk and allows for compounding.

In addition to the guarantee, when purchased from a mutual life insurance company, the policy owner participates in the insurance company’s profits in the form of a dividend. Dividends are not guaranteed, but the strongest carriers have been around for over 150 years and have paid dividends consistently through depression, wars, and financial meltdowns. When dividends are earned, they are locked in and can never go down or be reduced.

It creates a permanent and growing, not temporary, death benefit. If the insured had acquired term insurance, they would have paid premiums for the term. If they outlived the term then the death benefit and term premiums are lost as well as the time value of money on those premiums paid. By owning permanent insurance, these term premiums are recaptured as well as the time value as they were not paid.

The inside build-up of cash value is tax-advantaged and available on demand. This helps reduce the compound tax consequences of a growing portfolio, i.e., with every compound return comes a trailing compound tax which erodes wealth building. The presence of the cash value in the policy slows down the compounding taxes as less money is exposed to taxable assets.

The cash value acts as a cash reserve that earns a rate of return. It can be used to supplement income when the markets are volatile, which leaves those assets to recover.

Acts as an alternative to bonds in a risky bond market as it goes up every year. The dividend can rise or fall along with interest rate trends.

Premiums are level and guaranteed, so they become a smaller and smaller part of income as income rises – one of the many reasons to buy as young as possible.

The cash value acts as an important source of funds in any given year to manage tax brackets. That is, if further withdrawals from taxable accounts will put the retiree into a higher bracket, then they can use the cash value to get them into the next tax year.

Below is a hypothetical example of the results a male, currently age 82, would have had if he had allocated part of his savings to a whole life insurance contract at age 35 in 1975. (Results are based on an actual policy issued by Guardian Life Insurance Company. This policy is not a Guardian policy that is currently available, but similar products are available.)

The contract provided for:

Level premiums and recapture of term premiums

Starting death benefit of $500,000

Rising cash value and dividends that are locked in

Rising death benefit instead of the level death benefit available in a term contract. The death benefit of a term contract is static and does not rise. The death benefit of a whole-life policy rises as dividends are earned.

In 2008 during the financial crisis, when just about every asset price had dropped, he would have had around $1 million in cash value in the policy. This cash would have helped dampen the drop in risk-based assets and was available on demand. (Many life insurance owners used their cash value to buy depressed assets. More importantly, they didn’t need to sell any depressed assets if they needed cash.)

Policies can be paid up early, based on the dividends experienced over the first 15-20 years. This means that after enough cash value has developed between new premiums and dividend additions, the policy can become self-sustaining without any further premiums required. I recommend to clients that they fund their life insurance policy like any other savings for as long as they are working, like a 401(k).

The benefit of paying premiums consistently is shown in the chart below. For example, in 2000 he paid $9,660 in premium, earned a $41,124 dividend, and saw his death benefit rise.

The contract’s IRR (internal rate of return) in 2020 was 5.83%, with very little risk, and enjoyed tax advantages. Using a 30% income tax rate, the IRR translates into an 8.32% tax equivalent return, net of fees on the cash. This should be acceptable for the lowest-risk money and bond alternative (Note: the comparison to bonds is not a recommendation to purchase a whole life policy over a bond. The bond is considered an investment and provides both a fixed interest rate of return and either a return or loss with the sale of a bond).

Whole life insurance also has other attractive features that add to the utility of the dollar:

A waiver of premium rider can be added. This rider protects the owner against disability. If he becomes disabled and cannot work, the life insurance carrier continues to pay the full premium. Thinking of that same 35-year-old, above, who bought his policy in 1975, if he had become disabled, the savings, investment and protection would continue – which could mean economic survival.

You can add a long-term care rider to most whole life insurance policies. For a very low cost you get to offset one of the biggest threats to retirement success.

The primary benefit is the presence of the growing death benefit and cash value at retirement. For the retiree, this cash value creates an asset they can access, especially if they’re using an interest-only approach to creating income from their assets. They need to keep their assets intact to generate the income, making access to additional or emergency funds problematic. With a permanent tax-free death benefit, a life insurance owner can spend down that part of their nest egg that is matched by cash value and death benefit in the life insurance policy. This means they still have the policy’s death benefit for heirs as a replacement asset and if they live a very long life, they can use the cash value to supplement income.

This is a longevity, inflation, and tax-advantaged strategy as basis is not taxed. That is, if they spend down some non-qualified assets, then they will be consuming basis or principal, which is not taxed. As interest rates rise the dividend will likely follow, creating gains rather than losses on a fixed income-like investment. Policy loans and withdrawals affect the guarantees by reducing the policy’s death benefit and cash values.

If tax rates rise, which seems likely now that the debt is $31 trillion and interest rates are rising, then the cash value becomes more valuable, and hurdle rates for any taxable investments rise, i.e., the rates of return on taxable investments need to rise in order to match the tax-advantaged inside build-up of the cash value in the policy.

Whole life insurance policies can be collateralized at a bank and borrowed against to acquire other assets, like real estate.

Insurability is a privilege, not a right. I regularly meet folks with a term life insurance policy that is expiring, and they can’t believe how expensive the new term policy is at age 60. Their health has changed and they can no longer be insured. A whole-life policy is only underwritten once, and premiums are known for the life of the contract.

In the aforementioned Wall Street Journal article, the author claims that there is no place to hide. I would submit that whole life insurance is a very advantageous place to hide, 2022 being a perfect example.

These are just some of the benefits when you buy whole life insurance. If you seek out a highly credentialed and experienced insurance adviser or wealth manager with robust insurance knowledge, then you will learn about all the other advantages.

About the author: Martin Lowenthal

Martin Lowenthal, AEP®, MSIM, CLU®, ChFC®, WMCP®, RICP®, CAS®, CLTC®, is a Registered Representative and Financial Advisor of Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS).

